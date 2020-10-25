‘Rudy is just a moron’: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen drops the mic on Giuliani’s very bad week

Appearing on MSNBC with host Maria Teresa Kumar, former Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen was asked what ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is doing for Donald Trump’s re-election bid, with the former Trump lawyer brutally dismissing Giuliani as both a “liability” and a “moron.”

In a week that saw Giuliani’s attempt to smear Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden fall apart before moving on to a cameo appearance in a Borat film that caught him in a compromising position with an actress playing a teen reporter, Cohen laughed at the week’s events.

“As far as I’m concerned, Rudy is an absolute joke,” Cohen began. “A who was once America’s mayor is now the laughingstock of not just the country but of the whole world.”

“I mean, to get played like that, he is a liability to the campaign, he’s a liability to Donald Trump, he’s a liability to the United States of America,” he continued. “The man is easily capable of being bought. I’ve said this before, he drinks too much and when you drink too much, especially if you are going to get yourself involved into that world, they realize that you have a weakness and they will jump right on that weakness and that is why Rudy Giuliani will get caught with his pants open laying down on bed for a Borat movie.”

“I mean, he’s a moron,” he added with a smirk. “There’s no other way to describe it, Rudy is just a moron.”

