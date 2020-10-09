Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This man is crazy’: MSNBC’s Mika begs Republicans to pull the plug on Trump’s presidency

Published

1 min ago

on

Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski called on administration officials to pull the plug on President Donald Trump.

The “Morning Joe” co-host has been forbidden by her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough from talking about the 25th Amendment every day, but the president’s conduct since his COVID-19 diagnosis allowed for a reprieve.

“We’re dealing with a president who, on the same day, did not condemn the plot to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and also perhaps incited the potential attack by tweeting ‘liberate Michigan’ and dog whistles and refused to condemn white supremacy in ‘stand back and stand by,’ and even on this day that this plot was announced and unfolding before us, she talked to the Michiganders and the president is criticizing her,” Brzezinski said. “This man is crazy. He’s not well. He’s cruel, and everything that he appears to be saying and doing is leading to a place where, why wouldn’t anyone and everyone who could be considering the 25th Amendment right now?”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The fever may be breaking’ — and Trump’s hold on the GOP may be falling apart: CNN’s Avlon

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

CNN's John Avlon on Friday said that there were increasing signs that President Donald Trump's tight grip on the Republican Party may be slipping from his grasp.

During his latest "Reality Check" segment, Avlon took stock of Republicans who have started distancing themselves from the president ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

"The fever may be starting to break," he observed. "Badly trailing in the polls and wounded by self-sabotage, there are signs that some Republicans are starting to back away from Donald Trump."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Frantic’ Trump freaking out because polls show Biden will win with a landslide: WaPo columnist

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," longtime Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson said the "floor has fallen out from under" Donald Trump as his re-election hopes grow increasingly distant and a Joe Biden landslide appears imminent.

With "Morning Joe" co-panelist Jonathan Lemire noting that the president has not done any on-camera appearances all week, choosing to do in call-ins to Fox News instead, Robinson said the president is not in good shape both healthwise and politically.

With MSNBC host Joe Scarborough quoting from a Robinson column saying "president's unmoored behavior is only going to get worse," Robinson conceded everyone should be nervous about what the president will will do next.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We are at war’ against right-wing terrorists — and Trump’s on their side: Ex-DOD official

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

A former CIA and Defense Department official declared the U.S. is "at war" against right-wing terrorists, even if the Trump administration doesn't seem to agree.

The FBI arrested six men who allegedly plotted to kidnap and possibly murder Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which President Donald Trump and one of his campaign spokesmen appeared to justify, and MSNBC contributor Jeremy Bash called them out for promoting terrorism.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE