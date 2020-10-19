Quantcast
‘Too little too late’: The View hosts nail Republicans abandoning Trump two weeks before the election

Published

1 min ago

on

Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro from The View (Photo: Screen capture)

The women of “The View” don’t buy the Republicans suddenly deciding that they don’t support President Donald Trump two weeks before the election.

Speaking about Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ben Sasse (R-NE) on Monday, Sara Haines said she thinks it’s a “little contrived,” as if all of the Republicans got on a conference call and decided it was time to come out against Trump to save themselves.

Joy Behar compared the GOP opportunism to her experience working with Rush Limbaugh, who she said off the air was always very nice and supportive of her. But on-air, he was a cruel racist misogynist.

“So, what’s the point of it?” she asked” What good is it if he’s a nice guy backstage and can lift Joy Behar up in the air. It’s useless. Just like this guy, Cornyn, is useless.”

Ana Navarro noted that over the weekend Trump told a rally that if he loses he may have to move.

“Could you imagine if I lose?” Trump said. “I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

Navarro offered to buy him the plane ticket to North Korea.

“I just think it’s too little, too late,” Sunny Hostin agreed. “I feel like the Republicans had their opportunity to impeach and indict. I think Republicans again had their opportunity to not try to push through this — Judge [Amy Coney] Barrett in a terrible abuse of process. Now they’re trying to distance themselves from the president. I think the Republican Party has clearly become President Trump, or President Trump is the Republican Party. I don’t think there’s distancing between them at all.”

See the segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
