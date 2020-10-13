Quantcast
‘Truly embarrassing’: Mitt Romney dunked in scorn for comparing Trump’s threats to Keith Olbermann

Mitt Romney (AFP)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) suggested Keith Olbermann blaming President Donald Trump for a violent plot was the same as inspiring that same action.

The Utah Republican issued a statement Tuesday lamenting the lack of civility in politics, and singled out Olbermann for calling the president a “terrorist” who inspired the violent plot by militia members to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I”m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy,” Romney said.

He called out the president’s rude insults and threats to prosecute his political enemies, and complained Democrats were just as bad.

“[House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi tears up the president’s State of the Union speech on national television,” Romney said. “Keith Olbermann calls the president a ‘terrorist.’ Media on the left and right amplify all of it.”

The senator then blamed these verbal attacks for the violent plot to kidnap a Democratic governor.

“The rabid attacks kindle the conspiracy mongers and the haters who take the small and predictable step from intemperate words to dangerous action,” Romney said.

Other social media users were gobsmacked by the comparison.

