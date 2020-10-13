‘Truly embarrassing’: Mitt Romney dunked in scorn for comparing Trump’s threats to Keith Olbermann

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) suggested Keith Olbermann blaming President Donald Trump for a violent plot was the same as inspiring that same action.

The Utah Republican issued a statement Tuesday lamenting the lack of civility in politics, and singled out Olbermann for calling the president a “terrorist” who inspired the violent plot by militia members to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I”m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy,” Romney said.

He called out the president’s rude insults and threats to prosecute his political enemies, and complained Democrats were just as bad.

“[House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi tears up the president’s State of the Union speech on national television,” Romney said. “Keith Olbermann calls the president a ‘terrorist.’ Media on the left and right amplify all of it.”

The senator then blamed these verbal attacks for the violent plot to kidnap a Democratic governor.

“The rabid attacks kindle the conspiracy mongers and the haters who take the small and predictable step from intemperate words to dangerous action,” Romney said.

ADVERTISEMENT

My thoughts on the current state of our politics: pic.twitter.com/oYY4zlX6ZP — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 13, 2020

Other social media users were gobsmacked by the comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Way to do the “both sides are guilty” thing. Really had to reach for it. — HG Tomato 🍅 Wash Your Hands (@HGTomato) October 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We'll get right on it, sir, and remove Keith Olbermann from uh hmmm actually can you help me out it doesn't seem he's in elected office, running for office, appointed anywhere, or an employee of the Democratic Party. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 13, 2020

Romney could have easily cherry-picked something from Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi if he really wanted to do a false equivalency. That he singled out a B-list pundit who's already considered a bit of a clown as his Trump comparison is the message. — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) October 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The man who smeared nearly half the country as moochers has words on divisiveness and civility. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 13, 2020

Trump is fueling this disaster. For once, lead. Take a stand against trump verbally. Say his name. Endorse Biden. — RU sh**tin me (@klb6588) October 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I think we can all agree that this FONT sucks, dude. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 13, 2020

Your concern level just crossed Susan Collins’ concern level. Wow — Exploding Tree Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) October 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

here's you accepting an endorsement from donald trump, long after he had embraced and promoted the racist birther conspiracy theory. you built that. pic.twitter.com/2dzHjfRiKi — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 13, 2020

You're going to vote for a justice who will hand the election to the president you voted to impeach. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m sorry but the only way to lower the flames is by voting out of office the worst president in history.

We’re beyond disappointed that you won’t take a stand and endorse Joe Biden.#CountryOverParty — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) October 13, 2020

I agree with much of this. However, having to reach back to last February to find an example of a Democratic leader's "blistering attack" and then using *Keith Olbermann* as your other example should tell you this is really NOT a "both sides" problem. — Tami Burages (@tburages) October 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes. It's so a both sides issue and not something that's been festering on the Republican side for decades that the Democrats are finally getting fed up with. Yup, absolutely a both sides issue. — Kathleen (@Kyasuriin413) October 13, 2020

This is truly embarrassing. https://t.co/gYQ4p2C8Ls — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry -Keith Olbermann is hardly comparable to the President of the US. This is weak b/c as always you tip toe toward the truth. How hard is it to simply & cleanly condemn a party that has become radical & is destroying our country It is not both sides. Not even close. — larrymark (@larrymark) October 13, 2020

Talk about a false equivalency: The president versus Keith Olbermann? That's like a Great White shark vs. a DVD of "Sharknado" — Tony Gervino (@microtony) October 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitt, long time fan here, but putting Keith Olbermann in the same statement as the president of the United States, is pretty serious weak sauce my man. — Liran Kapoano (@kapoano) October 13, 2020

Damn you’re right, mitt. One side is trying to ruin the world and the other side has the nerve to be pointing that out. A lot of people would agree those are both equally horrible things to do. Go starch your underwear, asshole. — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) October 13, 2020

"Ripping up a piece of paper on TV is just as bad as calling for your political opponents to be arrested." – Mitt Romney — Chris Evangelista 🎃 (@cevangelista413) October 13, 2020