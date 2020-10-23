Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump couldn’t even pretend to care about anyone but himself in final debate: Conservative

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump failed his final chance to show voters that he cares about them at all, according to one conservative.

David Frum, the former George W. Bush speechwriter, wrote a new column for The Atlantic showing how the president was unable to win back voters who have drifted away from him since his 2016 election.

“Trump does not do empathy,” Frum wrote. “Even Trump supporters know that by now. Some of them may appreciate it. They prefer anger. But those supporters might consider: Trump showed on that stage why he has so often failed at the job of being president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He rejected reality (that he’s losing because of COVID-19) in favor of a fantasy (that he’d win if only he could tell more people about these latest allegations from Rudy Giuliani),” Frum added. “He refused to care about what voters care about — and instead insisted that voters care about what he cares about.”

Trump was better behaved in this debate than the first, Frum wrote, but he still came across as bizarrely fixated on himself.

“He could never, ever manage even the appearance of care and concern for anybody else,” Frum wrote. “Trump erupted in sneering sarcasm when Joe Biden summoned the image of middle-class families at the kitchen table. The very idea of it irked Trump.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s crippling inability to distinguish the needs of others from his own is now defining issue of his campaign: op-ed

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Writing for The Bulwark this Friday, Richard North Patterson said that when it comes to Thursday night's final presidential debate, Donald Trump "blew his last, best chance to save his campaign—from himself."

"Last night’s debate was made even more critical for Trump by Trump himself: Ever the petulant fool, he ducked out of a scheduled second debate after it became virtual—because, in his carelessness for others, he had contracted COVID-19. Worse, he filled the time slot with a one–man town hall which he swiftly converted into an orgy of indecent self-exposure," Patterson writes.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Expert: Trump is treading dangerously close to tacking ‘to an almost explicitly QAnon narrative’

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is scrambling to maintain the hold on his support base with just two weeks left until Election Day and it looks like he's going a step further to ensure QAnon believers have a voice.

On Tuesday, the White House issued a press release praising the president's actions taken to combat human trafficking.

"President Donald J. Trump has prioritized fighting for the voiceless and ending the scourge of human trafficking across the Nation," the White House said in its statement, later adding, "Since taking office, the President has signed nine pieces of bipartisan legislation to combat human trafficking, both domestically and internationally."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s biggest pitch to Pennsylvania voters is landing with a thud: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

With Donald Trump desperately in need of Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, the Daily Beast is reporting that the president's biggest pitch to voters in the Keystone State is landing with a big thud and that -- in the long run -- could seal the fate of his faltering campaign.

Along with Florida, Pennsylvania is considered a major prize by both parties and the president has been pinning his hopes of winning the state again as he did in 2016 when he slid by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with 48.2% of the votes to her 47.5%.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE