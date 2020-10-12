Quantcast
Trump demands FBI focus on ‘radical left’ — one week after right-wing militants arrested for plotting kidnap of Dem governor

Published

3 mins ago

on

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at multiple targets on Twitter, including his own FBI for purportedly failing to do enough to stop “radical left” protesters.

“The FBI and Law Enforcement must focus their energy on ANTIFA and the Radical Left, those who have spent the summer trying to burn down poorly run Democrat Cities throughout the USA!” wrote the president, who also referred to protesters in Portland, Oregon as “animals” who should be “put in jail” in an earlier tweet.

Despite the president’s rantings about left-wing violence, most federal law enforcement officials, including current FBI Director Christopher Wray, say that the biggest terrorism threats in the United States come from white supremacist militants.

Trump’s demand that the FBI put its resources into combatting antifa also comes just one week after the FBI broke up a plot by right-wing militants in Michigan to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and then start a violent overthrow of the government.


