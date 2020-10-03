Trump launches ‘Operation MAGA’ to have his kids campaign for him while he’s hospitalized with COVID
President Donald Trump was knocked off the campaign trail after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, for which he is now hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Trump’s campaign has been at a disadvantage, with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris able to remain on the campaign trail after following basic COVID-19 precautions like wearing a mask.
But Trump ignored all medical guidance with his rallies and nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Trump’s campaign manager has also contracted coronavirus, but on Saturday announced a new effort to have Trump’s children campaign in his stead.
“President Trump’s re-election campaign today announced the launch of ‘Operation MAGA,’ a full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions, and Trump supporters to rally behind the president and carry the campaign forward until the president returns to the trail,” the campaign said in a statement.
“Vice President Mike Pence will make in-person campaign appearances in key states, as will first family members Donald J. Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Lara Trump,” the statement explained.
White House MD backtracks with a newly revised timeline
A memorandum released Saturday by Donald J. Trump's personal physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, carried the subject line "Timeline Clarification."
"This morning while summarizing the President's health, I incorrectly used the term 'seventy-two hours' instead of 'day three' and 'forty eight hours' instead of 'day two' with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy," Conley wrote in his statement. "The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st and had received Regeron's antibody cocktail on Friday, October 2nd."
