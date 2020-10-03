Trump launches ‘Operation MAGA’ to have his kids campaign for him while he’s hospitalized with COVID

President Donald Trump was knocked off the campaign trail after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, for which he is now hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump’s campaign has been at a disadvantage, with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris able to remain on the campaign trail after following basic COVID-19 precautions like wearing a mask.

But Trump ignored all medical guidance with his rallies and nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump’s campaign manager has also contracted coronavirus, but on Saturday announced a new effort to have Trump’s children campaign in his stead.

“President Trump’s re-election campaign today announced the launch of ‘Operation MAGA,’ a full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions, and Trump supporters to rally behind the president and carry the campaign forward until the president returns to the trail,” the campaign said in a statement.

“Vice President Mike Pence will make in-person campaign appearances in key states, as will first family members Donald J. Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Lara Trump,” the statement explained.

