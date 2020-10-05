Quantcast
Trump-loving megachurch pastor tests positive for COVID-19

Published

12 mins ago

on

Pastor John Hagee (GETV/screen grab)

According to KSAT News, controversial pro-Trump San Antonio megachurch pastor John Hagee has tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

“The announcement came Sunday afternoon during the church’s online service on Facebook from his son, Pastor Matt Hagee,” said the report. “Matt Hagee told the church body that his father was informed by his doctors Friday that he had tested positive for the virus. However, he said it was discovered early and his father is now on the mend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was one, discovered very early. Two, his medical team has him under watchful care. And three, he is feeling well enough to be frustrated with everybody in a white coat and a stethoscope,” said the younger Hagee. “He wanted me to tell you personally that he covets your prayers and he asks for you to pray for him daily. He looks forward to seeing you again here at Cornerstone very soon.”

Hagee has been known for inflammatory rhetoric over the years. Previously, he said God wants welfare recipients to go hungry, and demanded that God either punish America for LGBTQ acceptance or “apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah.” He has also claimed that Hitler was a “hunter” sent by God to drive the Jews back to Israel.

Despite all this, the Trump administration has freely associated with him, with Vice President Mike Pence joining him at a Christians United for Israel event in 2017.


Speaking on MSNBC this morning, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health, Dr. Ashish Jha, said the updates coming from President Trump's doctors at Walter Reed are "confusing" because they've been "inconsistent" and "evasive."

"But if we assume that the President started having symptoms on Thursday and tested positive for the first time on Thursday, he is still very much in the thick of it," Jha said.

Jha then addressed the seemingly evasive statement given to the press by Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley, saying that while it's okay for a doctor to reflect optimism, it's also important to be truthful.

A Trump supporter recently told a focus group that he believed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden secretly used high-tech contact lenses to win the first 2020 presidential debate.

Writing in The Bulwark, professional messaging coach Rich Thau explains that he has been seeing more conspiracy theories about Biden pop up in answers to focus groups he's conducted during the 2020 campaign.

In his most recent focus group that took place after last Tuesday's debate, one Trump voter spouted a conspiracy theory that went beyond standard Trump voter conspiracy theories about Biden wearing a secret earpiece.

