Trump-loving megachurch pastor tests positive for COVID-19

According to KSAT News, controversial pro-Trump San Antonio megachurch pastor John Hagee has tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
“The announcement came Sunday afternoon during the church’s online service on Facebook from his son, Pastor Matt Hagee,” said the report. “Matt Hagee told the church body that his father was informed by his doctors Friday that he had tested positive for the virus. However, he said it was discovered early and his father is now on the mend.”
“It was one, discovered very early. Two, his medical team has him under watchful care. And three, he is feeling well enough to be frustrated with everybody in a white coat and a stethoscope,” said the younger Hagee. “He wanted me to tell you personally that he covets your prayers and he asks for you to pray for him daily. He looks forward to seeing you again here at Cornerstone very soon.”
Hagee has been known for inflammatory rhetoric over the years. Previously, he said God wants welfare recipients to go hungry, and demanded that God either punish America for LGBTQ acceptance or “apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah.” He has also claimed that Hitler was a “hunter” sent by God to drive the Jews back to Israel.
Despite all this, the Trump administration has freely associated with him, with Vice President Mike Pence joining him at a Christians United for Israel event in 2017.
