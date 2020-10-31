Trump to bestow Lou Holtz with Medal of Honor — he announces while campaigning in Pennsylvania: report

During a Saturday campaign swing through Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump announced a major honor.

“Pres met on arrival in Butler PA by legendary college football coach Lou Holtz, who Trump announced will be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor he can bestow,” CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller reported Saturday.

Holtz is best known for coaching at Norte Dame, the private Indiana university that is led by the Rev. John Jenkins — who tested positive for coronavirus after attending the nomination celebration for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House.

Holtz also coached at The College of William & Mary in Virgina, North Carolina State University, for the New York Jets, the University of Minnesota, and the University of South Carolina.

He never coached in Pennsylvania but did beat both Pittsburg and Penn State on his way to Norte Dame’s national championship in 1988.

Holtz, a Trump supporter, has been highly critical of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m not here for Lou Holtz…I’m here for my children and my grandchildren.”@CoachLouHoltz88 discussing why he’s hitting the campaign trail for President @realDonaldTrump 🙏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HVh1iuBJGB — Cath O’Neill (@cathponeill) October 16, 2020

Pres met on arrival in Butler PA by legendary college football coach Lou Holtz, who Trump announced will be receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor he can bestow. They boarded Marine One for flight to venue for Trump’s 3rd PA rally of the day. pic.twitter.com/q2JxsOLXXH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 31, 2020

