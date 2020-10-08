Video shows raid on home of Michigan militia member involved in governor kidnapping plot

Federal agents raided a Michigan home as part of an investigation into a plot to kidnap the state’s Democratic governor.
Six individuals — Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft, Adam Fox, Kaleb Franks, Ty Garbin and Daniel Harris — were accused in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and try her for treason before the Nov. 3 election, reported WXYZ-TV.
The FBI and Michigan state police took at least one of the suspects into custody at a Hartland home, where armed officers raided the residence late Wednesday and continued their search until early Thursday morning.
A neighbor recorded portions of the raid and posted video on Facebook.
The suspects’ Facebook pages showed an interest in right-wing conspiracy theories against vaccines, coronavirus health orders and the government.
Caserta’s social media page included a video rant against police who fined him in a traffic stop.
The suspects planned to recruit members to storm the Capitol in Lansing and take Whitmer and others hostage, according to the affidavit, in the coming weeks ahead of the election.
The would-be militants met in Dublin, Ohio, in June to discuss the plot in a meeting recorded by a paid FBI informant, and they allegedly reached out to a militia group for support and assistance.
Much of their planning was conducted via Facebook, according to investigators.
The suspects planned to abduct Whitmer at her vacation home, where they conducted surveillance in August, and take her to Wisconsin for a “trial.”
