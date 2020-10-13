Watch Donald Trump shake it to the Village People’s Y.M.C.A. at Florida campaign rally

President Donald Trump energetically returned to the campaign trail on Monday after having been hospitalized for coronavirus.

“President Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday, holding his first rally since being hospitalized earlier this month, as part of an intense effort to demonstrate that his bout with covid-19 is behind him and that he is the more vigorous of the two septuagenarian candidates vying for the presidency,” The Washington Post reported Monday. “Though Trump has declared himself now immune’ to the virus — which has killed more than 214,000 Americans and infiltrated the White House — he and his team have not clarified for the public the last time he tested negative before his covid-19 diagnosis was announced Oct. 2. This has raised questions about whom Trump may have infected before isolating himself at the White House and then at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.”

Trump supporters shunned masks at the rally, leading to fears it could be a super-spreader event.

“Some of Trump’s aides and associates initially hoped that his coronavirus diagnosis would help focus him on the pandemic, allowing him to emerge as a sympathetic figure with a newfound sense of seriousness and empathy,” the newspaper noted. “That, so far, has not happened.”

Trump was upbeat following his hour-long campaign speech, leaving stage to the song “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People. The rally also featured the song “Macho Man,” which stunned CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“Funky with his body, he’s a king,” the Village People sang in the song. “Call him Mister Ego, dig his chains.”

“You can best believe that, he’s a macho man,” the song continues. “Likes to be the leader, he never dresses grand.”

Watch: