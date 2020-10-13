Watch Donald Trump shake it to the Village People’s Y.M.C.A. at Florida campaign rally
President Donald Trump energetically returned to the campaign trail on Monday after having been hospitalized for coronavirus.
“President Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday, holding his first rally since being hospitalized earlier this month, as part of an intense effort to demonstrate that his bout with covid-19 is behind him and that he is the more vigorous of the two septuagenarian candidates vying for the presidency,” The Washington Post reported Monday. “Though Trump has declared himself now immune’ to the virus — which has killed more than 214,000 Americans and infiltrated the White House — he and his team have not clarified for the public the last time he tested negative before his covid-19 diagnosis was announced Oct. 2. This has raised questions about whom Trump may have infected before isolating himself at the White House and then at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.”
Trump supporters shunned masks at the rally, leading to fears it could be a super-spreader event.
“Some of Trump’s aides and associates initially hoped that his coronavirus diagnosis would help focus him on the pandemic, allowing him to emerge as a sympathetic figure with a newfound sense of seriousness and empathy,” the newspaper noted. “That, so far, has not happened.”
Trump was upbeat following his hour-long campaign speech, leaving stage to the song “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People. The rally also featured the song “Macho Man,” which stunned CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
“Funky with his body, he’s a king,” the Village People sang in the song. “Call him Mister Ego, dig his chains.”
“You can best believe that, he’s a macho man,” the song continues. “Likes to be the leader, he never dresses grand.”
Watch:
2020 Election
’I feel so powerful’: Energetic Trump returns to the campaign trail after catching coronavirus
SANFORD, United States: Immune to COVID! Stronger than Joe Biden! Superman? Not quite, but Donald Trump wants America to know he's back.
"Here we are!" he cried with a triumphant roar — made slightly hoarse by his bout with COVID-19 — at the opening of a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday.
Just a week after getting out of hospital with the coronavirus, Trump strode onto the stage, tossing out face masks, like a rock star handing out autographs.
But he wasn't wearing a mask himself.
And neither was anyone else, barring a small minority, in the crowd of several thousand, who were jammed cheek and jowl to witness the Republican's return to the campaign trail.
2020 Election
McConnell bashed for ‘laughing like Confederate Voldemort’ about coronavirus during Kentucky debate: ‘Ain’t a damn thing funny’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was blasted following Monday's night's U.S. Senate debate in Kentucky.
McConnell began laughing when the Senate's failure to pass additional COVID-19 stimulus was criticized by Democrat Amy McGrath.
"The House passed a bill in May and the Senate went on vacation," McGrath noted.
"You just don't do that," she continued, as McConnell began laughing.
https://twitter.com/kelsientaggart/status/1315796900809973761
Throughout the debate, McConnell reportedly laughed off coronavirus questions repeatedly.
https://twitter.com/kelsientaggart/status/1315817959831613441
2020 Election
Trump’s promise to revive Wisconsin manufacturing with FoxConn deal has been an utter flop
President Donald J. Trump is touting a program that continuously fails as proof that he's responsible for reviving the U.S. manufacturing industry.
In a letter to the Taiwan-based company’s Vice Chairman Jay Lee, Wisconsin’s economic development agency said Foxconn was a long way away from building the large TV screens it had proposed in 2017, when it promised to eventually create 13,000 jobs in the state.