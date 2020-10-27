WATCH: Lindsey Graham’s fundraising desperation ridiculed by the Lincoln Project in new video

Embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has desperately sought to raise money after outrage over his decision to violate his vow and force through the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

In September, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee went on “Fox and Friends” to beg for campaign donations.

Graham complained that his opponent, Jaime Harrison, “raised $6 million from the time Justice Ginsburg passed away, within 72 hours and God bless Justice Ginsburg. We’re celebrating her life. I appreciate waiting ’til Saturday to announce her replacement. But I am being killed financially. This money is because they hate my guts.”

Later that same day, Graham repeated his groveling on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program.

“Help me, they’re killing me moneywise,” Graham begged, noting he had also asked for donations during the same show only days earlier.

Two days later, Graham appeared on the Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“Democrats try to destroy Judge Barrett at their own peril. Their base is going nuts. They’ve raised $300 million, ActBlue has, since the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” Graham complained. “Help me and others — LindseyGraham.com — I hate to keep saying that but just the money is overwhelming.”

Graham kept up his routine as the election approached.

Oh this is so pathetic pic.twitter.com/4vYzLmTlhy — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 15, 2020

On the Tuesday before the election, The Lincoln Project ripped Graham’s separation in a new campaign video.

