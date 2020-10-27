WATCH: Lindsey Graham’s fundraising desperation ridiculed by the Lincoln Project in new video
Embattled Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has desperately sought to raise money after outrage over his decision to violate his vow and force through the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
In September, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee went on “Fox and Friends” to beg for campaign donations.
Graham complained that his opponent, Jaime Harrison, “raised $6 million from the time Justice Ginsburg passed away, within 72 hours and God bless Justice Ginsburg. We’re celebrating her life. I appreciate waiting ’til Saturday to announce her replacement. But I am being killed financially. This money is because they hate my guts.”
Later that same day, Graham repeated his groveling on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program.
“Help me, they’re killing me moneywise,” Graham begged, noting he had also asked for donations during the same show only days earlier.
Two days later, Graham appeared on the Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures.”
“Democrats try to destroy Judge Barrett at their own peril. Their base is going nuts. They’ve raised $300 million, ActBlue has, since the passing of Justice Ginsburg,” Graham complained. “Help me and others — LindseyGraham.com — I hate to keep saying that but just the money is overwhelming.”
Graham kept up his routine as the election approached.
Oh this is so pathetic
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 15, 2020
On the Tuesday before the election, The Lincoln Project ripped Graham’s separation in a new campaign video.
Watch:
Seven days. pic.twitter.com/TcMR9kyG5W
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 28, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s Interior Department throws tantrum after being called out for ‘propaganda video’
President Donald Trump's Department of the Interior angrily lashed out on Tuesday after being criticized for spreading a "propaganda video" one week before the election.
It started when controversial Interior Secretary David Bernhardt posted a campaign-style video on Twitter, arguing Trump is a conservationist.
The @realDonaldTrump Administration has accomplished historic feats for conservation, securing the largest investment in our national parks and public lands, opening 4 million acres to new hunting and fishing opportunities, and recovering a record number of endangered species. pic.twitter.com/LoOuCPqJXm
2020 Election
Republicans throw press conference to spread conspiracy theories in tight Iowa Senate race: report
On Tuesday, the Quad-City Times reported that Jeff Kaufmann, the chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, held a news conference to attack Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield's sources of money, and to suggest she was in the pocket of out-of-state actors.
"Kaufmann argued Iowans can’t trust Greenfield to represent them in the Senate, and that Greenfield, who was endorsed on Sunday by progressive lawmaker U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, would be a proxy vote for far-left Democrats 'to force their dangerous agenda,'" reported Erin Murphy and Tom Barton. "Greenfield has balked at progressive issues like single-payer health insurance, defunding the police, and adding seats to the Supreme Court."
2020 Election
CNN drops fact-check hammer on Trump for claiming he’s kept all his campaign promises
On Tuesday, CNN reporter Tom Foreman took a deep look at President Donald Trump's claim that "I didn't back down from my promises and I've kept every single one" — and revealed how he has, in fact, failed to keep any of his major promises to his supporters.
"Really? Let's look. Promise one," said Foreman, playing a clip of Trump saying, "I will build a great, great wall on our southern border and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words." "Under President Trump, 331 miles of wall have been constructed on the nearly 2,000 mile border, almost all of it replacing existing sections. There are only nine miles of new wall, and no evidence Mexico paid for a foot."