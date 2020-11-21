Quantcast
Connect with us

Active duty Marine accused of gun-running operation linked to ex-US military neo-Nazis: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Atomwaffen Division recruitment video

According to a report at the Daily Beast, a Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina has been taken into custody after being linked to a gun-running operation with former soldiers focused on creating a “modern day SS.”

The report, based upon court documents described as “chilling” document “Plans for a paramilitary organization that would buy up land and eventually wage a guerrilla war on ‘urban’ Americans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Wade Hermanson, 21, was named in the federal indictment in addition to Liam Collins, 21, and Jordan Duncan, 26, both ex-Marines who served at Camp Lejeune, the Beast’s Tracy Connor reports, adding that evidence includes video of weapons training culminating with participants giving “Heil Hitler” salutes before a slide with the message: “Come home white man.”

Chat logs between the men show them plotting to buy up land as a base for their operations and talking about “the Balkanization of America.”

“First order of business is knocking down The System, mounting it and smashing it’s [sic] face until it has been beaten past the point of death,” Paul Kryscuk, 35, wrote to Collins, adding, ““First order of business is knocking down The System, mounting it and smashing it’s [sic] face until it has been beaten past the point of death. Eventually we will have to bring the rifles out and go to work.”

In another discussion dating back to 2017, Collins wrote, “[E]everyone [in the group] is going to be required to have served in a nation’s military, whether US, UK, or Poland …. Its a goal for the longterm. It will take years to gather all the experience and intelligence that we need to utilize – but that’s what makes it fun. It takes a man’s willpower and heart to make a commitment like this.”

 You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘He’s lost it’: Trump accused of suffering a ‘deep emotional break’ after election loss

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

In an examination of Donald Trump's withdrawal from public appearances following his devastating re-election loss to former Vice President Joe Biden by the Guardian, the director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota claim it appears the president has suffered a "deep emotional break" following his re-election loss to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Since the election concluded the president has withdrawn into the White House making, rarely venturing out to meet with the press with the Guardian's David Smith writing, "There was one thing that even Donald Trump’s harshest critics were never able to accuse him of: invisibility. Yet two weeks after his defeat by Joe Biden in the election, Trump has effectively gone missing in action. Day after day passes without a public sighting. He does not hold press conferences any more. He has even stopped calling into conservative media."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s efforts to overturn the election are about to hit a wall: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

On Saturday, POLITICO examined how President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the election are running into a "wall of deadlines" that could put an end to his options.

"Michigan is due to certify its state results Monday. Arizona and Pennsylvania counties must also finalize their results the same day," reported Kyle Cheney, Meridith McGraw, and Holly Otterbein. "On the heels of Georgia’s certification of Joe Biden’s victory on Friday, the series of administrative deadlines stands to all but formalize Biden’s win by officially affirming the results in enough contested states to put him over the 270-electoral-vote threshold."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Meet Jay Bhattacharya: The anti-lockdown doctor pro-Trump pundits are flocking to

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who teaches medicine at Stanford University and is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research, has become popular in conservative circles for challenging the extent of the coronavirus' deadliness and the need for widespread lockdowns. Yet the advice issued in his popular articles are far outside the scientific mainstream from accepted public health policy, and scientists say that they may even be "dangerous."
Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE