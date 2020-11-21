Active duty Marine accused of gun-running operation linked to ex-US military neo-Nazis: report

According to a report at the Daily Beast, a Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina has been taken into custody after being linked to a gun-running operation with former soldiers focused on creating a “modern day SS.”

The report, based upon court documents described as “chilling” document “Plans for a paramilitary organization that would buy up land and eventually wage a guerrilla war on ‘urban’ Americans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Wade Hermanson, 21, was named in the federal indictment in addition to Liam Collins, 21, and Jordan Duncan, 26, both ex-Marines who served at Camp Lejeune, the Beast’s Tracy Connor reports, adding that evidence includes video of weapons training culminating with participants giving “Heil Hitler” salutes before a slide with the message: “Come home white man.”

Chat logs between the men show them plotting to buy up land as a base for their operations and talking about “the Balkanization of America.”

“First order of business is knocking down The System, mounting it and smashing it’s [sic] face until it has been beaten past the point of death,” Paul Kryscuk, 35, wrote to Collins, adding, ““First order of business is knocking down The System, mounting it and smashing it’s [sic] face until it has been beaten past the point of death. Eventually we will have to bring the rifles out and go to work.”

In another discussion dating back to 2017, Collins wrote, “[E]everyone [in the group] is going to be required to have served in a nation’s military, whether US, UK, or Poland …. Its a goal for the longterm. It will take years to gather all the experience and intelligence that we need to utilize – but that’s what makes it fun. It takes a man’s willpower and heart to make a commitment like this.”

You can read more here.