Arizona ‘hearing’ on election fraud is just some Republicans meeting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix: report
Weeks after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential campaign, some Republicans loyal to President Donald Trump continue to push unfounded allegations of fraud.
On Tuesday, Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis said that three state legislatures would hold hearings on the campaign’s conspiracy theories.
.@JennaEllisEsq tells @charliekirk11: “Three state legislatures—in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona—have now said they will hold hearings to assess the evidence and the testimony…so that they can review in their states what exactly happened and get to the bottom of this.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OXQZ8jn59c
— Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) November 24, 2020
On Tuesday, Trump called into one such hearing, even though it was only with some Pennsylvania Republicans and held in a Wyndham Hotel instead of the state capitol.
“This election was rigged and we can’t let that happen,” Trump falsely claimed. “We won Pennsylvania by a lot. And we won all of these swing states by a lot.”
His Arizona “hearing” appears to be similar. After the campaign announced the hearings, the Republican leaders of the legislature denied that there would be official hearings.
Instead, as happened in Pennsylvania, it will just be a group of some Republicans renting a hotel ballroom, this time at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix, as reported by KPNX-TV reporter Brahm Resnik.
UPDATE Trump campaign announced last week the "Arizona Legislature" would hold public hearing on election. Here it is: Public event at downtown Phoenix Hyatt to "gather evidence" for special session to do something. State Rep. Mark Finchem reportedly behind it. pic.twitter.com/3TNKAhw16c
— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 27, 2020
