Biden campaign is growing confident they’ve beaten Trump — here are 5 reasons why

Joe Biden’s campaign feels increasingly confident that he’ll defeat President Donald Trump.

Campaign sources told Washington Post national political reporter Matt Viser the race could be decided by midday Wednesday.

“Biden campaign thinking: • They believe they’ve won Wisc, expect it to be called this morning

• Mich vote by mail lead is insurmountable and will be called midday

• Philly vote by mail will come in tonight or tomorrow

• GA result midday or early afternoon

• NV called tomorrow”

ADVERTISEMENT

A campaign official told Viser they expect Biden to be declared the winner in both Michigan and Wisconsin, where officials have said the counts should be concluded within hours.

“This is moving to a conclusion,” that official said, “and moving to a conclusion in our favor.”