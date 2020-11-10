Bill Barr has ‘dragged the DOJ to ‘rock bottom’ with ‘new low’ Trump vote fraud probe: Ex-federal prosecutor

CNN legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Tuesday tore apart Attorney General Bill Barr for authorizing probes into purported voter fraud in states where President Donald Trump narrowly lost the 2020 presidential election.

Honig started out by saying that Barr’s attempt to challenge the results of the 2020 election were unprecedented for a sitting attorney general.

“I thought Bill Barr had already dragged the DOJ to rock bottom, and now we’ve found a new low,” he said. “I just want to make sure people understand this: I worked at DOJ for eight years. This is not normal, this is dangerous. As a DOJ alum it’s painful to watch this and I know other DOJ alums feel the same.”

Honig then sounded the alarm about the fact that Richard Pilger, the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, immediately resigned after Barr authorized his voter fraud probes.

“These resignations are completely abnormal,” he said. “In the eight years I worked there — under two Republican AGs, one Democratic AG — this never came up. The concept of prosecutors resigning off the case wasn’t even a thing… and the reason they’ve all resigned is protesting Bill Barr’s political weaponization of the Justice Department.”

