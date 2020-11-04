‘Buckle-up’: Axios’ chief anticipates Trump will go all the way into the battle for the election
Axios co-founder Mike Allen appeared on CNBC to discuss President Donald J. Trump’s response to the 2020 presidential election not going the way the incumbent president expected.
Trump’s post-election efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the election began early Wednesday morning when he made baseless allegations of election fraud, declared victory and promised the U.S. Supreme Court will agree with him during a campaign rally at the White House.
“Buckle up,” Allen said. “You say how far will he carry it, how far you got?”
Watch the video below.
How far will President Trump take #Election2020 lawsuits? “Buckle up,” Axios co-founder @mikeallen says. “You say how far will he carry it, how far you got?” https://t.co/Cajp6gunyX pic.twitter.com/NtmjV2vfqK
— CNBC (@CNBC) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
Win or lose, Trump’s movement stronger and bigger than ever
The US presidential election is still up in the air, but one thing is for certain: the movement created by Donald Trump is alive and well, and more solid than pundits expected.
No matter if he wins or loses, Trumpism looks set to live on.
Republican political pundit Sophia A. Nelson summed it up quickly: "The Trump movement is real. And it's here to stay."
Despite being repeatedly -- and wrongly -- described as only older, white and rural, Trump's base will help deliver the third highest vote total in American political history -- behind only Joe Biden, and Barack Obama in 2008.
2020 Election
AP and Fox News put Joe Biden one state away from presidency
The Associated Press and Fox News both have put Joe Biden just one state away from winning the presidency. Biden has 264 Electoral College votes, Trump has 214, according to both outlets.
Fox News now has Biden at 264 electoral votes, just 6 votes away from the presidency. How long before Trump calls his favorite TV network “fake news”? pic.twitter.com/gc2bYlVDeq
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
‘Buckle-up’: Axios’ chief anticipates Trump will go all the way in battle for the election
Axios co-founder Mike Allen appeared on CNBC to discuss President Donald J. Trump's response to the 2020 presidential election not going the way the incumbent president expected.
Trump’s post-election efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the election began early Wednesday morning when he made baseless allegations of election fraud, declared victory and promised the U.S. Supreme Court will agree with him during a campaign rally at the White House.