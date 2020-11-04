‘Buckle-up’: Axios’ chief anticipates Trump will go all the way into the battle for the election

Axios co-founder Mike Allen appeared on CNBC to discuss President Donald J. Trump’s response to the 2020 presidential election not going the way the incumbent president expected.

Trump’s post-election efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the election began early Wednesday morning when he made baseless allegations of election fraud, declared victory and promised the U.S. Supreme Court will agree with him during a campaign rally at the White House.

“Buckle up,” Allen said. “You say how far will he carry it, how far you got?”

