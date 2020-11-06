‘Cajun John Wayne’ GOP congressman ready to duel to support Trump: ‘Have your affairs in order’

The Republican congressman known as the “Cajun John Wayne” has had a tumultuous time on Facebook since Election Day.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) posted a bizarre video calling President Donald Trump “an anointed blessing.”

The longtime lawman has used aggressive language to push an unfounded conspiracy theory that Trump won the 2020 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“None of us want to fight, man. However, I have to tell you that this election, our president won this election. Feel my spirit, I’m telling you: Our president won this election. And if any American would stand by and allow the total dissolution of our republic, then you’re not an American,” he said.

He’s also been picking fights with Facebook commenters, according to a new report by NOLA.com.

In a story examining support for Trump’s conspiracy theories, NOLA.com correspondent Bryn Stole reported. “Only one, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, fully endorsed the president’s accusations in a video rant posted to Facebook late Thursday and later removed in which Higgins declared that ‘this election is totally compromised’ but ‘our president is not compromised.'”

“Higgins went on to apparently challenge various commenters who’d posted critical comments below his Facebook video to come to his house and confront him in person,” Stole reported.

One commenter reported wrote, “You gonna cry, T-Clay?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stop talking it. Start bringing it. My address is public data. Have your affairs in order. Higgins out,” the Republican congressman replied.

Watch the video Higgins posted: