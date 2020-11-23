Carl Bernstein names names — and lists 21 GOP senators who secretly hate Trump

Legendary reporter Carl Bernstein this week threw down the gauntlet at Republican senators who secretly despise President Donald Trump, even as they publicly remain silent about his attacks on American democracy.

Writing on Twitter late Sunday night, Bernstein revealed that nearly two dozen GOP senators regard Trump with “extreme contempt,” even though most of them would never dare say so publicly.

“I’m not violating any pledge of journalistic confidentially in reporting this: 21 Republican senators — in convos with colleagues, staff members, lobbyists, White House aides — have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS,” Bernstein wrote.

He then got right down to naming and shaming.

“The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby,” he revealed. “With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct — including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system.”

