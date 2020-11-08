Chris Wallace: Ted Cruz is like a Japanese soldier who thinks the war is ‘still going on’
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday compared Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to a Japanese soldier who thinks World War II is “still going on” because he refuses to accept the presidential election results.
“It would seem to me that Republicans on Capitol Hill have a role to play in this,” Wallace explained on his Fox News Sunday program. “A very few of them have said, look, you pursue your legal options but, you know, damn down the rhetoric, like Mitt Romney, like Pat Toomey.”
“There are a lot who are just silent,” the Fox News host noted. “And then there are some — I mentioned Ted Cruz — who are like the Japanese soldiers who come out 30 years after the war — out of the jungle — and say, ‘Is the fight still going on?'”
Cruz is on record supporting President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud.
