Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN hosts mock Ivanka Trump’s public meltdown after getting caught up in fraud probe

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ivanka Trump appears on CBS (screen grab)

First daughter Ivanka Trump on Thursday night posted an angry tweet complaining about two separate New York-based investigations into the Trump Organization’s tax practices that potentially implicates her in fraud.

“This is harassment pure and simple,” Ivanka complained. “This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN’s John Berman on Friday noted that the first daughter might be particularly worried about the investigation because her father’s broad pardon powers do not apply to state investigations.

“She can’t be pardoned by the president here,” he said. “This is a state investigation, so state investigators are going to find out the truth here and there’s not much that there’s any kind of pardon can do about it.”

“Well, there’s always the court of Twitter,” joked co-host Alisyn Camerota.

At issue is the fact that the Trump Organization wrote off a payment of $747,622 in consulting fees that just happened to match a $747,622 payment made the same year to a consulting company that Ivanka co-owned.

“Ms. Trump was an executive officer of the Trump companies that made the payments, meaning she appears to have been treated as a consultant while also working for the company,” the New York Times reported on Wednesday. “While companies can deduct professional fees, the Internal Revenue Service requires that consulting arrangements be market-based and reasonable, as well as ‘ordinary and necessary’ to running a business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Ohio lawmaker spins wild conspiracies to justify tampering with state’s COVID-19 statistics

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

An Ohio Republican lawmaker spun wild conspiracy theories to justify legislation that would tamper with the state's coronavirus statistics.

State Rep. Diane Grendell, a retired judge from Geauga County, has introduced legislation that force the Ohio Department of Health to publish the number of patients who died with COVID-19 and a comorbidity, reported Ohio Capital Journal.

“We believe the data has been corrupted,” Grendell told the Senate Government Organization Committee. “The CDC is in the process of going through every COVID-19 case and only three states have such, what they call, corrupt data: New York, Kentucky and Ohio.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rudy Giuliani’s demented ‘strike force’ is fighting to overturn the election — don’t be so sure it can’t succeed

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Back in September, Politico's Anita Kumar reported that for the previous year the Trump campaign had been assembling a team of election lawyers from all over the country to familiarize themselves in local election laws and prepare "prewritten legal pleadings that can be hurried to the courthouse the day after the election, as wrangling begins over close results and a crush of mail-in ballots." The effort was led by "a 20-person team of lawyers" from major law firms who were overseeing a strategy in "key states the Trump campaign is targeting, like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan." It sounded like a very serious and professional operation, one which came as no surprise to me, since Republicans have specialized in disenfranchising Democratic voters for many decades.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Numbers don’t lie’: Georgia’s Republican secretary of state confirms Joe Biden has won

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden had one the Peach State's 16 electoral college votes.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Raffensperger said that he understood why many Republicans were upset about losing a close election in Georgia, but he argued that didn't give them the right to overturn the results of a free and fair election.

"I'm a passionate conservative and as I've said before I'm a proud Trump supporter," he said. "I was with him early in the 2016 election cycle and he's governed the nation by the same conservative principles that I hold dear. Like other Republicans, I'm disappointed our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE