CNN hosts mock Ivanka Trump’s public meltdown after getting caught up in fraud probe

First daughter Ivanka Trump on Thursday night posted an angry tweet complaining about two separate New York-based investigations into the Trump Organization’s tax practices that potentially implicates her in fraud.

“This is harassment pure and simple,” Ivanka complained. “This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.”

CNN’s John Berman on Friday noted that the first daughter might be particularly worried about the investigation because her father’s broad pardon powers do not apply to state investigations.

“She can’t be pardoned by the president here,” he said. “This is a state investigation, so state investigators are going to find out the truth here and there’s not much that there’s any kind of pardon can do about it.”

“Well, there’s always the court of Twitter,” joked co-host Alisyn Camerota.

At issue is the fact that the Trump Organization wrote off a payment of $747,622 in consulting fees that just happened to match a $747,622 payment made the same year to a consulting company that Ivanka co-owned.

“Ms. Trump was an executive officer of the Trump companies that made the payments, meaning she appears to have been treated as a consultant while also working for the company,” the New York Times reported on Wednesday. “While companies can deduct professional fees, the Internal Revenue Service requires that consulting arrangements be market-based and reasonable, as well as ‘ordinary and necessary’ to running a business.”

