Ivanka whines about multiple investigations into Trump Organization fraud: ‘These politicians are simply ruthless’

Ivanka Trump lashed out at state investigators in New York state and Manhattan on Friday after reports of two different investigations into Trump family fraud.

“Two separate New York State fraud investigations into President Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The inquiries — a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and a civil one by the state attorney general, Letitia James — are being conducted independently,” The New York Times reported Thursday. “But both offices issued subpoenas to the Trump Organization in recent weeks for records related to the fees, the people said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The inquiries — a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and a civil one by the state attorney general, Letitia James — are being conducted independently,” the newspaper noted.

The report generated a great deal of discussion online.

The first daughter, however, argued without evidence that the investigations were “harassment” and a “fishing expedition” motivated by “rage.”

She also denied that there was a tax benefit and accused authorities of investigating her despiting knowing there was no fraud. She provided no evidence for any of her claims.

This is harassment pure and simple. This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.https://t.co/4dQoDzQlRX — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This fishing expedition is very clearly part of a continued political vendetta ⤵️https://t.co/Gw0IKOWdeQ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney George Conway didn’t buy her deflections and denials.

“So please tell us what consulting you did that was legitimately worth $747,622 to the family company you already worked for. If this is ‘harassment, pure and simple,’ that should be pretty easy to explain,” Conway noted.

ADVERTISEMENT