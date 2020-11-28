Deeply in-debt Trump should be denied foreign intel going forward: Democratic lawmaker
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) made a strong case that Donald Trump is not to be trusted with foreign intelligence beyond his presidency, because he is dangerous and would only use it for personal gain to the detriment of the country.
With MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian explaining it is customary for former presidents to continue to receive top-secret intelligence about foreign governments after leaving office, the Democratic lawmaker said President-elect Joe Biden should make an exception in the case of Donald Trump.
“You hear the concept of former President Donald Trump getting intelligence briefings. What goes through your mind when you hear that?” Cohen was asked by host Kendis Gibson.
“The first thing is, it’s joyous to hear the words ‘former president,'” the lawmaker quipped. “And the second thing is connecting Trump with intelligence is an oxymoron. But to your question, I don’t think he should get the briefings. I think that your previous interview was right on point. He has, at worst, a propensity to use everything to his advantage and he wants to share what he has to impress people but he uses it to his advantage and in the future will be $450 million debt that he is staring in the face.”
“And that’s the worst,” he continued. “And in the best light, he’s careless and not concerned with the parameters of the secure information in trying to keep it to the United States as a benefit. So I don’t think President Biden will have a difficult decision. I think it is a simple decision. His job is to protect the United States of America and that would be not to share information that could put the United States in jeopardy. Trump will do all he can to hurt Biden and to question Biden and every action he takes, and if Trump has classified briefings and something comes up for foreign policy, he will second-guess him and he will use that knowledge to really hurt the United States, and to hurt Joe Biden.”
Watch below:
