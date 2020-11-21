‘Desperately ill’ Ben Carson warns politicians to ‘stop playing politics with medicine’

In a Facebook post published Friday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson claimed he became “desperately ill” with the COVID-19 virus and that he believes he is “out of the woods” and his health is returning now that the Donald Trump administration is drawing to a close.

On November 9th, it was reported that Carson — a former surgeon — had contracted the virus after attending President Trump’s election night watch party in the White House East Room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump appointee posted an update on Friday and warned lawmakers to stop playing politics when trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Admitting he had “several co-morbidities and after a brief period when I only experienced minor discomfort, the symptoms accelerated and I became desperately ill,” he wrote he turned the corner after he received the same monoclonal antibody therapy the president received “which I am convinced saved my life.”

He then issued a warning.

“I do believe I am out of the woods at this point,” he wrote. “I am hopeful that we can stop playing politics with medicine and instead combine our efforts and goodwill for the good of all people. While I am blessed to have the best medical care in the world (and I am convinced it saved my life), we must prioritize getting comparable treatments and care to everyone as soon as possible.”

You can read his whole post here.