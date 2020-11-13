‘Disgraceful’ Marco Rubio just gambled away his re-election chances by sucking up to Trump: GOP adviser
During a panel discussion on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on the Republicans’ reluctance to tell Donald Trump to move on and allow the peaceful transition of power to commence, Republican consultant Susan Del Percio stopped the conversation to pay particular attention to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) calling him “disgraceful.”
Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Del Percio reminded Rubio that his slavish devotion to the president after he was ousted by voters after one term will come back to haunt the Republican from Florida.
Calling the refusal of Republicans to acknowledge President-elect Biden’s win over Trump “looney tunes,” Del Percio lit into Rubio.
“There’s one Republican senator I would like to hold up to task and really deserves some real responsibility in how poorly this is going as far as the rightful transfer of power to the president-elect and that is Marco Rubio,” she began. “Marco Rubio is the acting chair of the Senate Intel Committee — he knows better. He knows what’s on the line, you know, he may be trying to get a nod from Donald Trump for 2024, but he has to face the voters in 2022 and he has to explain why he did not ensure that the president-elect was properly prepared not just on our foreign issues overseas but domestically and ensuring that he could tackle the coronavirus.”
“Florida, as we know, is a central spot that’s going to need a lot of funding and a lot of attention and I just think it’s disgraceful as the head of the intel committee he has not sought to at least do bipartisan support to recognize the president-elect, call for the General Service Administration to give him that — to give him the money so they can operate properly,” she continued. “It is a disgrace and again, he deserves special attention. We know what [Senate Majority Leadere] Mitch McConnell is. But this is someone who thinks he can run for president and he shows he does not have the depth or the ability to handle the job. I don’t think he has the ability the get re-elected in 2022 with this behavior.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘The president is humiliated’ and doesn’t want to be seen in public: CNN’s John Harwood
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Friday said that President Donald Trump has not spoken in public for the past eight days because he's simply too embarrassed about his defeat at the hands of President-elect Joe Biden.
While talking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Harwood explained why the president has completely disappeared from the public eye even though the novel coronavirus pandemic has been setting records for infections and hospitalizations over the last week.
2020 Election
Trump trade adviser falsely claims the president ‘clearly’ won the election and ‘there will be a second term’
One of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers seems to be having difficulty with basic arithmetic.
During an interview on Fox Business Friday, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said that the White House believed Trump had won the election and that it didn't need to do anything to accommodate President-elect Joe Biden during the transition period.
"We're moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," Navarro told Fox Business, per CNN's John Harwood. "Clearly the president won this election."
2020 Election
Democrats worry Trump administration is burying documents showing COVID failures, internal corruption: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Democratic lawmakers are growing increasingly suspicious that the administration of Donald Trump is delaying turning over transition information to staffers working for President-elect Joe Biden not so much out of fury that Trump lost but because they may be trying to bury information that could lead to investigations into the previous administration's failures.
Even more concerning is the belief that valuable evidence of failures to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- that could be used to avoid repeating mistakes -- is also being destroyed in an attempt to sabotage the new Biden administration.