Evangelical leaders apologetic — or defiant — after incorrectly predicting Trump would win

Published

2 hours ago

on

Evangelicals praying over Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

Some evangelical Christian leaders are apologizing to their flocks for missing their prediction of an election win for President Donald Trump.

A number of church leaders claimed prophetic knowledge that Trump would win another four-year term, but Joe Biden was projected as the winner after mail-in ballots were counted in several key states, reported the Independent.

“I want to sincerely apologize for missing the prophecy about Donald Trump,” said Californian pastor Kris Vallotton on his Instagram page. “It doesn’t make me a false prophet. I prophesied he would become president four days after he declared his candidacy [in 2015]. And I prophesied Trump would not be impeached [and removed from office]. I’m very sorry to everyone who put their trust in me, there was a major, major mistake,.”

However, some church leaders refuse to back down from their predictions.

“The media said Joe Biden is president,” televangelist Kenneth Copeland told his congregation, before breaking into demonic laughter that was joined by his followers.

Others predicted Trump would somehow overcome a deficit in voting and remain in office.

“While we wait until January to determine our next US President, observe the stunning blindness and hypocrisy in the body of Christ… Christians who voted for the shedding of innocent blood, the Equality Act, and anti-Israel legislation (ALL things God HATES) are now picking up stones to persecute prophets who supposedly missed it,” North Carolina pastor Jeremiah Johnson posted on social media.

Breaking Banner

One man is dead after gunfire erupts at North Carolina church

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

One person is dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting at a North Carolina church, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Gunfire erupted outside Living Water Baptist Church near Greensboro, leaving one Black male dead. It's not yet known if the shooting occurred while a church event was underway.

“High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions,” a press release from the High Point Police Department read.

2020 Election

Ted Cruz and Mark Levin blow up at Chris Wallace for comparing senator to a ‘Japanese soldier’ who fought WWII long after it ended

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is among the far-right Republicans who is urging President Donald Trump to fight President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election and battle it out in court. But other conservatives, including Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, have congratulated Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their win, and Fox News' Chris Wallace is comparing Cruz to a "Japanese soldier" who continued fighting World War II long after it ended.

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins shredded for feigning concern and calling for ‘patience’ as Trump refuses to accept election results

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was shredded for her signature fence-sitting and refusal to admonish President Donald Trump for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election.

First, Collins called President-elect Joe Biden the "apparent" victor, before saying that Trump and others "have questions about the results in certain states."

"There is a process in place to challenge those results and, consistent with that process, the President should be afforded the opportunity to do so," Collins claimed. "I know that many are eager to have certainty right now. While we have a clear direction, we should continue to respect that process. I urge people to be patient. The process has not failed our country in more than 200 years, and it is not going to fail our country this year."

