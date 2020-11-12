Even John Yoo thinks Trump’s time in the White House is almost over
Conservative legal scholar John Yoo, who is best known for pushing the highly controversial “unitary executive theory” of presidential power, thinks President Donald Trump’s time in the White House is almost over.
In an interview with CNBC, Yoo said that Trump had every right to challenge the results of the election in court, but he doubted that anything the president’s lawyers are arguing will change any final tallies.
“He has the right to mount legal challenges, but we should be clear that these are Hail Mary passes,” he said. “None of these cases really look like they have a very high probability of winning… these are very hard cases to prove and generally they don’t result in changes in the votes totals on the order by which President Trump lost to Joe Biden.”
Yoo also explained why Trump is getting tossed out of the White House on January 20th, regardless of whether he concedes the election.
“And yeah, he could say ‘I’m not leaving, I’m not conceding’ — but at that time at noon on January 20, he’s no longer the president,” Yoo said. “And all of the allegiance of the government, of the military, of the civil service, switches to the winner of the November 3rd election, who I think is going to be Joe Biden. And then he will become the president and Donald Trump will become a private citizen.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump won Florida after running a false ad tying Biden to Venezuelan socialists
In Florida, where President Donald Trump gained crucial support among Latino voters, his campaign ran a YouTube ad in Spanish making the explosive — and false — claim that Venezuela’s ruling clique was backing Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
YouTube showed the ad more than 100,000 times in Florida in the eight days leading up to the election, even after The Associated Press published a fact-check debunking the Trump campaign’s claim. Actually, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro expressed opposition to both presidential candidates.
The video was part of a broader Trump campaign strategy in heavily Latino South Florida that sought to tie Biden to Socialist leaders like Maduro and the late Cuban President Fidel Castro. Trump won Florida by about 375,000 votes, the largest margin in a presidential election there since 1988. He carried about 55% of the Cuban American vote, according to exit polls by NBC News.
2020 Election
We’re witnessing the birth of a dangerous new strain in America’s right-wing movement
Donald Trump has a lottery ticket's chance of overturning Joe Biden's decisive victory in the 2020 election. There's no evidence of fraud that would hold up in a court of law. Biden's margins are beyond what might be reversed in recounts. And while the Constitution gives states the power to determine how their electors are selected, all states have laws on their books awarding them to the popular vote winner (aside from a few congressional districts in Nebraska and Maine).
Given that Trump is using these bogus claims of a stolen election to shake down his followers in order to pay off campaign debt and fund his new PAC, some have questioned how dangerous his refusal to accept the results really is. Perhaps he's working toward acceptance, or keeping his base engaged for two upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber next year. According to reports, many elected Republicans who back his silly claims are only doing so to humor him, and to avoid the wrath of his cult-like supporters, and privately acknowledged that the election is over. "What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time?" one senior Republican official told The Washington Post. "No one seriously thinks the results will change."