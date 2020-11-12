Even John Yoo thinks Trump’s time in the White House is almost over

Conservative legal scholar John Yoo, who is best known for pushing the highly controversial “unitary executive theory” of presidential power, thinks President Donald Trump’s time in the White House is almost over.

In an interview with CNBC, Yoo said that Trump had every right to challenge the results of the election in court, but he doubted that anything the president’s lawyers are arguing will change any final tallies.

“He has the right to mount legal challenges, but we should be clear that these are Hail Mary passes,” he said. “None of these cases really look like they have a very high probability of winning… these are very hard cases to prove and generally they don’t result in changes in the votes totals on the order by which President Trump lost to Joe Biden.”

Yoo also explained why Trump is getting tossed out of the White House on January 20th, regardless of whether he concedes the election.

“And yeah, he could say ‘I’m not leaving, I’m not conceding’ — but at that time at noon on January 20, he’s no longer the president,” Yoo said. “And all of the allegiance of the government, of the military, of the civil service, switches to the winner of the November 3rd election, who I think is going to be Joe Biden. And then he will become the president and Donald Trump will become a private citizen.”