Fed-up GOP donors may withhold money from Georgia senate races if party doesn’t make Trump concede: report

President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election is now causing even more potential headaches for the Republican Party.

The New York Times reports that some wealthy business leaders are getting tired of Trump refusing to even allow the presidential transition process to begin and mulling a variety of ways to force the GOP to tell the president that it’s time to accept reality.

“As a way of gaining leverage over the G.O.P., some of the executives have also discussed withholding campaign donations from the two Republican Senate candidates in Georgia unless party leaders agree to push for a presidential transition,” the Times’ sources claim.

In addition to potentially withholding donations, the business leaders are sending a letter to General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy which demands that she recognize President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the winners of the 2020 race.

“Every day that an orderly presidential transition process is delayed, our democracy grows weaker in the eyes of our own citizens and the nation’s stature on the global stage is diminished,” the executives’ letter states. “Withholding resources and vital information from an incoming administration puts the public and economic health and security of America at risk.”