Fed-up GOP donors may withhold money from Georgia senate races if party doesn’t make Trump concede: report
President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election is now causing even more potential headaches for the Republican Party.
The New York Times reports that some wealthy business leaders are getting tired of Trump refusing to even allow the presidential transition process to begin and mulling a variety of ways to force the GOP to tell the president that it’s time to accept reality.
“As a way of gaining leverage over the G.O.P., some of the executives have also discussed withholding campaign donations from the two Republican Senate candidates in Georgia unless party leaders agree to push for a presidential transition,” the Times’ sources claim.
In addition to potentially withholding donations, the business leaders are sending a letter to General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy which demands that she recognize President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the winners of the 2020 race.
“Every day that an orderly presidential transition process is delayed, our democracy grows weaker in the eyes of our own citizens and the nation’s stature on the global stage is diminished,” the executives’ letter states. “Withholding resources and vital information from an incoming administration puts the public and economic health and security of America at risk.”
2020 Election
Fed-up GOP donors may withhold money from Georgia senate races if party doesn’t make Trump concede: report
President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election is now causing even more potential headaches for the Republican Party.
The New York Times reports that some wealthy business leaders are getting tired of Trump refusing to even allow the presidential transition process to begin and mulling a variety of ways to force the GOP to tell the president that it's time to accept reality.
2020 Election
Delayed transition now causing problems in FBI getting permanent clearance for Biden’s national security
President-elect Joe Biden has announced that the delayed transition isn't a problem and that he and his team will ultimately be fine. But experts have questioned how it couldn't be an inconvenience that would lead to problems for incoming national security and public health officials, The Atlantic reported Monday.
Biden has worked to raise money for the transition, telling supporters that since they don't have access to the funds for incoming presidents, that they need donations to make it.
2020 Election
Supreme Court declines to take action on Trump’s Pennsylvania appeal prior to certification of Biden win
The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday took no action to overturn a lower court decision that allowed the counting of late-arriving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
President Donald Trump's campaign had sought to exclude mail-in ballots that arrived after election day.
In 4-4 decision in October, the high court upheld the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling that said ballots postmarked by election day can arrive up to three days after the election.
The court later handed the Trump campaign a victory with an order saying that late-arriving ballots must be segregated before being counted.