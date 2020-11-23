Supreme Court declines to take action on Trump’s Pennsylvania appeal prior to certification of Biden win
The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday took no action to overturn a lower court decision that allowed the counting of late-arriving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
President Donald Trump’s campaign had sought to exclude mail-in ballots that arrived after election day.
In 4-4 decision in October, the high court upheld the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling that said ballots postmarked by election day can arrive up to three days after the election.
The court later handed the Trump campaign a victory with an order saying that late-arriving ballots must be segregated before being counted.
The Trump campaign had hoped that the Supreme Court would hear the case prior to Pennsylvania’s certification of the 2020 election.
But on Monday, the court’s regular order list for its November 20 conference did not include any action on the case.
The court could take action at its December 4 conference, which is after Pennsylvania’s November 23 deadline for counties to certify the election.
No new grants from SCOTUS this AM, including no action on the PA absentee ballot case (which won’t affect the outcome either way): https://t.co/ERchEr8H8a
— Matt Ford (@fordm) November 23, 2020
#SCOTUS releases regular Order List from November 20 Conference; no new grants; no action on Pennsylvania late-arriving mail-in ballots case or New York COVID cases:https://t.co/C635dhZnhR
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 23, 2020
2020 Election
Supreme Court declines to take action on Trump’s Pennsylvania appeal prior to certification of Biden win
The Supreme Court of the United States on Monday took no action to overturn a lower court decision that allowed the counting of late-arriving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
President Donald Trump's campaign had sought to exclude mail-in ballots that arrived after election day.
In 4-4 decision in October, the high court upheld the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling that said ballots postmarked by election day can arrive up to three days after the election.
The court later handed the Trump campaign a victory with an order saying that late-arriving ballots must be segregated before being counted.
2020 Election
Exiled Trump lawyer Sidney Powell vows ‘epic’ lawsuit to stop America from being ‘stolen by communists’
Attorney Sidney Powell, who was exiled from President Donald Trump's legal team over the weekend after she accused Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp of being bribed to help President-elect Joe Biden steal the 2020 election, is vowing to continue her assorted "voter fraud" lawsuits.
In a statement released Monday morning, Powell said that while she was no longer affiliated with the president's legal team, she would continue trying to expose the alleged massive international communist conspiracy to install Biden in the White House.
"My intent has always been to expose the fraud and let the chips fall where they may -- whether it be on Republicans or Democrats," she claimed. "The evidence I'm compiling is overwhelming that this software tool was used to shift millions of votes from President Trump and other Republican candidates to Biden and other Democrat candidates. We are proceeding to prepare our lawsuit and plan to file it this week. It will be epic."
2020 Election
‘Fox & Friends’ host Brian Kilmeade goes apoplectic over Joe Biden’s foreign policy – and then gets smacked down by co-host
Brian Kilmeade is not having a good day.
The 56-year old "Fox & Friends" co-host went apoplectic during a discussion of Joe Biden's foreign policy on Monday, and was clearly furious that the President-elect will put America on a dramatically different course in the world.
Joe Biden of course is a foreign policy expert. He served for decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as its chairman, twice.
In a nearly 90-second rant Kilmeade exploded, detailing all the reasons he disagrees with Biden. Among them: "he will rejoin the nuclear the Iran nuclear arms deal," the "Paris Climate deal," and the World Health Organization, while scrapping "America First."