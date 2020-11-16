Frustrated judges are fed up with Trump lawyers’ bogus fraud claims and may begin sanctioning them: report

Based on comments made by judges hearing cases brought by attorneys representing Donald Trump over claims of election fraud, an attorney general who is currently suing the president said the president’s legal representatives are close to being penalized for bringing frivolous lawsuits before the courts.

According to a report from ABC, attorneys for the president are being harshly questioned and then humiliated with sharp words by judges in battleground states where the lawsuits have been filed.

The report notes Trump lawyers have been on the receiving end of comments such as, “At what point does this get ridiculous?” and “Come on now,” and “I’m sorry, then what’s your problem?” from the bench before seeing their cases summarily dismissed.

According to the ABC report, “The Trump campaign and its supporters have filed at least 18 cases in battleground states, targeted because the president trailed Democrat Joe Biden by a comparatively narrow margin. With rare exception, the Trump campaign has been losing in court — regardless of whether the judges were appointed by Democratic or Republican presidents. The filings have only garnered two favorable rulings to date, and numerous denials and dismissals.”

While Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh has defended the filings, saying, “… the President owes it to the 73 million people who voted for him to ensure that the election was fair and secure, and he also owes it to everyone who voted for Joe Biden. Every American deserves the peace of mind that our elections are sound,” District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine claimed judges are beginning to lose their patience with the attorneys’ half-baked claims.

“Judge after judge after judge has asked, in essence, ‘Where is the beef?'” Racine explained. “We have seen numerous instances where affidavits have been filed … only to be immediately pulled back once tested in state and federal court.”

“I would not be surprised that if these baseless allegations continue, judges will begin to threaten and indeed issue sanctions,” he added.

According to Wendy Weiser, of the Brennan Center for Justice, the blunt talk from judges is striking for its bluntness.



“It is unusual for judges to be chastising litigants,” she pointed out. “But the lack of evidence in these cases is unusual. For the judges to be speaking this way, the gaps need to be fairly significant.”

The ABC report notes that several law firms have given up representing the president in voter fraud claims.

On Friday, after one of the leading firms handling the Trump campaign’s legal effort in Pennsylvania filed papers to withdraw from the case, the president’s longtime personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he would be taking the lead in the fight,” the report states. “A few days earlier, Giuliani had made it clear he had no intention of backing down.”

