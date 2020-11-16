Georgia secretary of state lashes out at Rudy Giuliani after latest round of conspiracy theories
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger lashed out at President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a series of Facebook posts after another conspiracy theory came out of the president’s team, Savannah Now reported.
According to Giuliani, Dominion voting systems somehow stole votes from President Donald Trump, because it was designed for Hugo Chavez, the former President of Venezuela.
“This Dominion company is a radical left company. One of the people there is a big supporter of Antifa and has written horrible things about the President for the last three or four years. And the software that they used is done by a company called Smartmatic” said Giuliani.
Raffensperger went off on Giuliani: ″**Dominion voting system** American owned. America. ’Merica. Not Venezuela. #America.”
Trump and Giuliani were also promoting a debunked OAN story about the Dominion company, citing a report from Edison Research that never existed.
“Our office has received multiple requests to match ballots back to voters— exposing how a Georgia voter has voted.” Raffensperger’s post read. “We stand ready to prevent any and all attempts from any party to intimidate voters. Georgia voters have a right to vote in secret without intimidation from any political candidate or party. ”
On Sunday, Giuliani revealed that he has evidence that can prove massive voter fraud, but it’s a secret.
Trump’s Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that there was “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”
Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler appear to be trying to make Raffensperger the fall guy for Trump not winning the Georgia election. They’ve demanded that he resign, which Raffensperger said was “not going to happen.”
See one of the Raffensperger rants below:
