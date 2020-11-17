Georgia’s QAnon lawmaker is going to cripple the already ‘dumbed-down’ Republican Party: conservative
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis lamented the ascension of Representative-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to Congress, saying Republicans will rue the day she steps onto the floor of the House.
According to Lewis, who left the Republican Party over Donald Trump, Greene is yet another in a long line of attention-hogging lawmakers — similar to Trump, Sarah Palin or Michele Bachmann — who capitalize on a “dumbed-down” Republican voters’ desire for style over substance.
And that, he warns, will hurt the GOP much as Trump has done by putting her colleagues in the position of having to defend her attention-seeking shenanigans.
Writing the “rowdy rabble rouser focuses on fan service over persuasion, and promises to wreak havoc for fellow party members who are struggling to win competitive elections,” Lewis added, “Politicians like Greene and the emergence of these disturbing trends are the inevitable result of a decadent political culture that is both dumbed down and performative. If you doubt this is (in part) performance art, consider the way Greene chose to make her point: she enlisted the mask controversy as an excuse to post a video of herself doing burpees, squats, and push-ups. Ever notice how it’s always people who are proud of their bodies who post these workout videos to Twitter? It’s like the guy in the stands at a major league baseball game who takes off his shirt. Sure, it might actually be hot outside, but that guy’s main goal is to flaunt his six-pack.”
Noting that the newly elected congresswoman has kept up a steady stream of “look at me” tweets, Lewis suggested that the Georgia lawmaker is engaging in a culture war conservatives already lost and will be a distraction to the party that has just lost the White House to the Democrats.
Writing, “It’s important to note that Greene is a real-life QAnon supporter—not just a poser. This isn’t someone who used a hashtag she didn’t realize was connected to the kooky conspiracy theory,” Lewis added she brings all the unwanted baggage that led to Donald Trump’s demise and then warned, “Greene’s win highlights how the election results were a mixed bag for Democrats and also foreshadows how Trumpism won’t be leaving American politics (much less the Republican Party) with Trump come January. Buckle up. The fun has only just begun.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
2020 Election
The long grift: How Donald Trump’s ‘voter fraud’ claims may not be about the 2020 election
It’s becoming apparent that if you don’t like Donald Trump’s vocal debasement of our election results, you probably aren’t going to enjoy his next four years.
In fact, when you think about it, maybe this is all part of a long-term Trump grift.
Consider that:
--A new snap poll – yes, they’re polling again – shows that seven of 10 Republicans believes that the election was “stolen” by Joe Biden.
2020 Election
Biden calls for US stimulus after meeting with business leaders
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday called for a new stimulus package to help the United States recover from the damage caused by coronavirus pandemic.
Biden renewed his plea for more aid following a meeting with business and labor leaders to lay out his plans for the world's largest economy.
The type of massive stimulus spending only Washington lawmakers can approve is regarded as key in getting the US back on its feet after the mass layoffs and sharp downturn in growth caused by Covid-19, but Republicans and Democrats have been unable to agree on a new package.
Biden, a Democrat who triumphed over Republican President Donald Trump in elections earlier this month, called for Congress to back a $2.2 trillion measure approved by the Democrat-led House of Representatives.
2020 Election
Fox News host debunks ‘baseless’ Trump voter fraud claims amplified by his own colleagues
Fox News host Eric Shawn fact-checked the baseless fraud claims made by President Donald Trump which have been amplified by his network colleagues on Sunday during an in-depth segment.
Shawn questioned whether viewers would believe "baseless claims" of a "rigged election" or "your own government election officials across the country" who say "it's not true."
The false claims, he added, were "designed to undermine your faith in American democracy."