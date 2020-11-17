Quantcast
Giuliani is seeking to overturn the vote in three states — so Trump stays in office after losing: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani, photo by Gage Skidmore.

President Donald Trump’s legal team is seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to remain in office despite losing, according to a new report.

The report came after a crazy night of legal maneuvering, as summarized by voting rights expert Ari Berman.

Republicans in Michigan ultimately abandoned the plan and certified the results.

But the goal was clear to Washington Post reporter and PBS “Washington Week” moderator Robert Costa.

“One thing I keep hearing from Rudy people tonight: they know they can’t catch up. What they want — in MI, PA, NV, other states — is for the vote to *not* be certified. Their end game: try to force it to the House. Giuliani talking about this privately,” Costa reported.

