Giuliani is seeking to overturn the vote in three states — so Trump stays in office after losing: report

President Donald Trump’s legal team is seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to remain in office despite losing, according to a new report.

The report came after a crazy night of legal maneuvering, as summarized by voting rights expert Ari Berman.

Truly terrifying last hour for democracy: -Trump fires top DHS official for refuting bogus fraud claims -Wayne County MI GOP canvassers refuse to certify results, say Black votes shouldn't count -Trump lawyer says state legislatures should illegally nullify will of voters — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 18, 2020

Republicans in Michigan ultimately abandoned the plan and certified the results.

But the goal was clear to Washington Post reporter and PBS “Washington Week” moderator Robert Costa.

“One thing I keep hearing from Rudy people tonight: they know they can’t catch up. What they want — in MI, PA, NV, other states — is for the vote to *not* be certified. Their end game: try to force it to the House. Giuliani talking about this privately,” Costa reported.

