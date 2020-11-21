Giuliani ridiculed on CNN over latest vote fraud claim: ‘What is he talking about?’
On Saturday’s edition of CNN’s “Smerconish,” PolitiFact editor Angie Drobnic Holan debunked one of Rudy Giuliani’s new major claims about election irregularities.
“Another allegation was one of widespread foreign meddling and intervention,” said host Michael Smerconish, playing a clip of Giuliani saying, “And you’re actually seriously going to want me to take seriously the secretary of state of Michigan? When Michigan — when Michigan — when the secretary of state of Michigan never bothered to find out that the vote in her state would — were being counted in Germany by a Venezuelan company?”
“Were Michigan votes being counted in Germany by a Venezuelan company?” asked Smerconish.
“No, absolutely not,” said Holan. “The Michigan votes were counted in Michigan, by Michigan poll workers.”
“This is something, like, spun out of whole cloth,” she added, laughing. “I don’t know why he thinks this is justified in saying this. And the companies at issue that have done a lot of the computerized voting in the country, one is Canadian and one is U.S. So, it’s just, what is he talking about? It’s not clear at all. But we do know that local Michigan officials handled the vote counting.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Giuliani ridiculed on CNN over latest vote fraud claim: ‘What is he talking about?’
On Saturday's edition of CNN's "Smerconish," PolitiFact editor Angie Drobnic Holan debunked one of Rudy Giuliani's new major claims about election irregularities.
"Another allegation was one of widespread foreign meddling and intervention," said host Michael Smerconish, playing a clip of Giuliani saying, "And you're actually seriously going to want me to take seriously the secretary of state of Michigan? When Michigan — when Michigan — when the secretary of state of Michigan never bothered to find out that the vote in her state would — were being counted in Germany by a Venezuelan company?"
2020 Election
‘He’s lost it’: Trump accused of suffering a ‘deep emotional break’ after election loss
In an examination of Donald Trump's withdrawal from public appearances following his devastating re-election loss to former Vice President Joe Biden by the Guardian, the director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota claim it appears the president has suffered a "deep emotional break" following his re-election loss to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Since the election concluded the president has withdrawn into the White House making, rarely venturing out to meet with the press with the Guardian's David Smith writing, "There was one thing that even Donald Trump’s harshest critics were never able to accuse him of: invisibility. Yet two weeks after his defeat by Joe Biden in the election, Trump has effectively gone missing in action. Day after day passes without a public sighting. He does not hold press conferences any more. He has even stopped calling into conservative media."
2020 Election
Trump’s efforts to overturn the election are about to hit a wall: report
On Saturday, POLITICO examined how President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the election are running into a "wall of deadlines" that could put an end to his options.
"Michigan is due to certify its state results Monday. Arizona and Pennsylvania counties must also finalize their results the same day," reported Kyle Cheney, Meridith McGraw, and Holly Otterbein. "On the heels of Georgia’s certification of Joe Biden’s victory on Friday, the series of administrative deadlines stands to all but formalize Biden’s win by officially affirming the results in enough contested states to put him over the 270-electoral-vote threshold."