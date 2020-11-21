Giuliani ridiculed on CNN over latest vote fraud claim: ‘What is he talking about?’

On Saturday’s edition of CNN’s “Smerconish,” PolitiFact editor Angie Drobnic Holan debunked one of Rudy Giuliani’s new major claims about election irregularities.

“Another allegation was one of widespread foreign meddling and intervention,” said host Michael Smerconish, playing a clip of Giuliani saying, “And you’re actually seriously going to want me to take seriously the secretary of state of Michigan? When Michigan — when Michigan — when the secretary of state of Michigan never bothered to find out that the vote in her state would — were being counted in Germany by a Venezuelan company?”

“Were Michigan votes being counted in Germany by a Venezuelan company?” asked Smerconish.

“No, absolutely not,” said Holan. “The Michigan votes were counted in Michigan, by Michigan poll workers.”

“This is something, like, spun out of whole cloth,” she added, laughing. “I don’t know why he thinks this is justified in saying this. And the companies at issue that have done a lot of the computerized voting in the country, one is Canadian and one is U.S. So, it’s just, what is he talking about? It’s not clear at all. But we do know that local Michigan officials handled the vote counting.”

