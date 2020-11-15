Giuliani wigs out on Fox News after Trump admits Biden ‘won’ election: ‘You don’t get the right to call it’

Rudy Giuliani on Sunday walked back President Donald Trump’s admission that President-elect Joe Biden had “won” the 2020 election.

During an appearance on Fox News, the president’s attorney was asked if Trump had conceded the race by acknowledging Biden’s win in a tweet.

“Far from it,” Giuliani insisted. “What he’s saying is more — I guess you’d call it — sarcastic or a comment on the terrible times in which we live, in which the media has said he won.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was illegal obviously,” he continued. “He’s contesting it vigorously in the courts. The media has tried to call the election. And they don’t have a legal right to call the election. It gets decided by our electors, not by NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN and even Fox. You don’t get the right to call it.”

Watch the video below from Fox News