Giuliani wigs out on Fox News after Trump admits Biden ‘won’ election: ‘You don’t get the right to call it’
Rudy Giuliani on Sunday walked back President Donald Trump’s admission that President-elect Joe Biden had “won” the 2020 election.
During an appearance on Fox News, the president’s attorney was asked if Trump had conceded the race by acknowledging Biden’s win in a tweet.
“Far from it,” Giuliani insisted. “What he’s saying is more — I guess you’d call it — sarcastic or a comment on the terrible times in which we live, in which the media has said he won.”
“It was illegal obviously,” he continued. “He’s contesting it vigorously in the courts. The media has tried to call the election. And they don’t have a legal right to call the election. It gets decided by our electors, not by NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN and even Fox. You don’t get the right to call it.”
Watch the video below from Fox News
2020 Election
Giuliani wigs out on Fox News after Trump admits Biden ‘won’ election: ‘You don’t get the right to call it’
Rudy Giuliani on Sunday walked back President Donald Trump's admission that President-elect Joe Biden had "won" the 2020 election.
During an appearance on Fox News, the president's attorney was asked if Trump had conceded the race by acknowledging Biden's win in a tweet.
"Far from it," Giuliani insisted. "What he's saying is more -- I guess you'd call it -- sarcastic or a comment on the terrible times in which we live, in which the media has said he won."
"It was illegal obviously," he continued. "He's contesting it vigorously in the courts. The media has tried to call the election. And they don't have a legal right to call the election. It gets decided by our electors, not by NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN and even Fox. You don't get the right to call it."
2020 Election
CNN’s Tapper drops the mic on Trump’s ‘desperate’ lawyers crashing and burning with every election fraud claim
CNN " State of the Union" host Jake Tapper brutally mocked the attempts by lawyers representing Donald Trump in election fraud cases for their flailing performances before judges -- wondering how it will affect their careers in the long run after being publically embarrassed.
In his closing comments, the CNN host detailed legal pleadings made by the president's lawyers and how quickly they were shot down by judges.
All in all, the CNN host said the lawyers were being humiliated trying to make a case for non-existent fraud -- and they likely knew it was going to happen before they entered the courthouse.
2020 Election
Evangelical pastor explains why nobody understands Trump voters
Based on the last two presidential elections, there is clearly a failure in reporting, polling and understanding of almost half of America. Perhaps liberals would simply like to govern and run for office by only mobilizing their half of the population and overlooking that other half, but I would imagine this country won't get closer to equal opportunity with that type of thinking. It's true that much of the divisive language comes from Trump supporters who seems to enjoy Trump's deplorable approach to life and politics. Does that embody every single person who voted for Donald Trump in the last two elections? If you think that, then you are as lost as the narrow reporting and polling I have witnessed during the last four years.This article first appeared in Salon.