Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP leaders begging senators not to retire as 2022 map looks bleak: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Screen capture)

On Monday, Politico reported that senior Senate Republicans are desperately urging members in potentially vulnerable seats not to retire in 2022 — which is potentially the hardest set of Senate elections for the GOP since they won control of the chamber in 2014.

Already, two GOP retirements have expanded the map for Democrats, with scandal-plagued Sen. Richard Burr leaving a vacancy in North Carolina, and Sen. Pat Toomey forcing Republicans into a competitive race in Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

But more retirements could be coming. In particular, reported Burgess Everett and John Bresnahan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and NRSC chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) are concerned about Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley (R-IA) who is 87 and last week tested positive for COVID-19.

“Grassley, who has been asymptomatic after testing positive for coronavirus, hasn’t decided,” said the report. “But his lock on Iowa’s Senate seat — and the prospect that he could retire — hits directly at the challenge facing Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who must defend at least 20 seats to Democrats’ 13.”

Also concerning to GOP leaders is Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has said he’s undecided about running again, and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who is currently facing a tough special election runoff and will have to decide if she wants to seek a full term if she manages to win in January. However, other senators, like Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Roy Blunt (R-MO) are giving indications they do plan to run again.

“The tough map for Senate Republicans is likely to have a huge impact on what, if any, deals McConnell makes with President-elect Joe Biden and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.),” said the report. “And as in this last cycle, McConnell will be looking to protect vulnerable incumbents — both by moving legislation they support and saving them from having to cast tough votes.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP leaders begging senators not to retire as 2022 map looks bleak: report

Published

1 min ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

On Monday, Politico reported that senior Senate Republicans are desperately urging members in potentially vulnerable seats not to retire in 2022 — which is potentially the hardest set of Senate elections for the GOP since they won control of the chamber in 2014.

Already, two GOP retirements have expanded the map for Democrats, with scandal-plagued Sen. Richard Burr leaving a vacancy in North Carolina, and Sen. Pat Toomey forcing Republicans into a competitive race in Pennsylvania.

But more retirements could be coming. In particular, reported Burgess Everett and John Bresnahan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and NRSC chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) are concerned about Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley (R-IA) who is 87 and last week tested positive for COVID-19.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Fox & Friends’ host Brian Kilmeade goes apoplectic over Joe Biden’s foreign policy – and then gets smacked down by co-host

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

Brian Kilmeade is not having a good day.

The 56-year old "Fox & Friends" co-host went apoplectic during a discussion of Joe Biden's foreign policy on Monday, and was clearly furious that the President-elect will put America on a dramatically different course in the world.

Joe Biden of course is a foreign policy expert. He served for decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as its chairman, twice.

In a nearly 90-second rant Kilmeade exploded, detailing all the reasons he disagrees with Biden. Among them: "he will rejoin the nuclear the Iran nuclear arms deal," the "Paris Climate deal," and the World Health Organization, while scrapping "America First."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Starting to see cracks emerge’ in GOP defense of Trump’s refusal to concede — here’s why

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt said Republican senators largely believe that President Donald Trump has legitimately lost the election, but they're in a political bind that prevents them from speaking out.

The Capitol Hill reporter told "Morning Joe" that some GOP senators are cautious because they're afraid of upending the Georgia runoff election that could threaten their majority, although a Joe Biden win might actually strengthen their candidates there.

"I think you are starting to see cracks emerge because of what you just outlined," Hunt said. "These are people who have to rely on Americans having faith that their votes count and that our elections are free and fair. These are elected Republicans, they are still in the bind that President Trump has created for them, and I think there is a lot of questions about whether President Trump would listen to them or care very much, and I think Mitch McConnell is still worried about those races in Georgia and doesn't want the president to do anything to damage his chances of winning the Senate majority there."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE