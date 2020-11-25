Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s David Perdue under scrutiny for suspiciously-timed financial moves amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Published

2 hours ago

on

Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia -- Facebook

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) made hundreds of thousands of dollars on a series of stock trades in Cardylitics, a financial technology company on whose board he once sat, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On Jan. 23, as word spread through Congress that the coronavirus posed a major economic and public health threat, Perdue sold off $1 million to $5 million in Cardlytics stock at $86 a share before it plunged, according to congressional disclosures,” reported Brian Slodysko and Richard Lardner. “Weeks later, in March, after the company’s stock plunged further following an unexpected leadership shakeup and lower-than-forecast earnings, Perdue bought the stock back for $30 a share, investing between $200,000 and $500,000. Those shares have now quadrupled in value, closing at $121 a share on Tuesday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no evidence that Perdue made these trades off of non-public information, which would be a crime.

This news comes after reports that Perdue also profited off stock trades in a company that contracts with the government to design equipment for nuclear submarines, as he chaired the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and helped craft a Pentagon budget that steered billions of dollars to military assets serviced by the company.

It also comes as his fellow Georgia senator, Kelly Loeffler, has faced questions about her own stock trades as she received classified briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic. She has claimed her stock trades are managed by a third party and none of the transactions were based on information she obtained in her congressional duties.

Perdue and Loeffler are both heading into runoff elections in January that will decide control of the Senate.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Rudy Giuliani faces further embarrassment — may not qualify to join Trump’s legal clown show in Pennsylvania

Published

1 min ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

As if Rudy Giuliani didn’t have enough problems melting into a puddle of goo in front of the entire world, news comes today that he might not even be qualified to come on stage for Donald Trump’s twisted legal odyssey in Pennsylvania.

It turns out Giuliani doesn’t have standing as an attorney to participate in the appellate court proceeding there. And while Marc A. Scaringi -- the newest lawyer to hop aboard Trump’s clown car -- is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals Third Circuit to allow an exception with something called “pro hac vice” status for Giuliani, a chorus of more serious attorneys pounced on social media to ridicule the move.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Team Trump deserves to be ‘sanctioned’ for horribly flawed Pennsylvania lawsuit: conservative attorney

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

In one of their lawsuits filed in Pennsylvania, attorneys for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign argued that millions of votes should be thrown out — a move that Trump critics slammed as a shamelessly authoritarian attempt to overturn the will of Pennsylvania voters. But on Tuesday, November 24, the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania were officially certified — giving President-elect Joe Biden the Keystone State's 20 electoral votes. Conservative law professor Kim Wehle, in an article published by The Bulwark, slams the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania as a total embarrassment and explains why, from a legal standpoint, they were so badly flawed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mystery of the ‘shy’ Trump voter may be solved by looking at this key demographic

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election -- but it wasn't the massive blowout projected by most public opinion polls.

In fact, opinion polls underestimated Trump's final support by between three and four points, just as they did in 2016 when he upset Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to win the presidency.

So who are these so-called "shy" Trump voters that pollsters keep missing?

American Enterprise Institute polling researcher Daniel Cox writes at FiveThirtyEight that Trump had unusually strong support from men who feel disconnected and alienated from society, and are thus far less likely to participate in opinion polls.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE