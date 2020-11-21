‘He’s lost it’: Trump accused of suffering a ‘deep emotional break’ after election loss

In an examination of Donald Trump’s withdrawal from public appearances following his devastating re-election loss to former Vice President Joe Biden by the Guardian, the director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota claim it appears the president has suffered a “deep emotional break” following his re-election loss to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Since the election concluded the president has withdrawn into the White House, rarely venturing out to meet with the press, with the Guardian’s David Smith writing, “There was one thing that even Donald Trump’s harshest critics were never able to accuse him of: invisibility. Yet two weeks after his defeat by Joe Biden in the election, Trump has effectively gone missing in action. Day after day passes without a public sighting. He does not hold press conferences any more. He has even stopped calling into conservative media.”

Calling it a “monumental sulk” by the president, the report notes that somedays we only know that the president is alive due to his tweets.

“Trump’s hermit-like status has proved irresistible to comedians, historians and overseas commentators,” Smith wrote. “He has been compared to a tyrant in a fragile democracy holed up in a presidential palace and plotting either an internal coup or a sudden escape across the border. Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert observed: ‘Well, history famously holds happy endings for autocrats who lose and then retreat to their bunker.'”

Larry Jacobs of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance was a bit more pointed and serious in his appraisal of the president’s current state.

“I don’t think we’ve had a president since Richard Nixon who is as far in the bunker and detached from the country as Donald Trump is right now,” he said before adding, “Donald Trump has not only suffered a catastrophic political defeat, he’s clearly also suffering from a deep emotional break. This behavior is even more erratic than usual and he has retreated. He has put himself in a form of psychological isolation. His emotional state is clearly abysmal. In the popular lexicon, he’s lost it.”

“For many observers, Trump’s retreat is the primal instinct of a sore loser. Biographers have told how he was raised by his father to be a ‘killer’ and regard losing as a sign of unforgivable weakness,” Smith added before quoting Gwenda Blair, author of “The Trumps,” who explained, “He always had dad to bail him out before and his ability to bend reality has been validated for him over and over and over. He survived six corporate bankruptcies, two divorces, and each time he bent reality so that he could make a claim that a lot of people accepted that he was a success. The most successful unsuccessful guy ever.”

You can read more here.