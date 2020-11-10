Hopeful Trump superfans booking his DC hotel for Inauguration Day as GOP challenges Biden’s election win

President Donald Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C., is booked solid for Inauguration Day.

The president and his Republican allies have mounted a legal campaign to overturn losing election results in some states, and his supporters are showing their faith in those efforts by booking reservations for the days around Jan. 20 at Trump International Hotel, reported The Daily Beast.

The hotel opened two months before the 2016 election, and has served as a central hub in the MAGA world ever since.

Trump had reportedly planned to spend Election Night at his hotel, but instead hosted a large gathering at the White House that has apparently become yet another superspreader event connected to the president and his inner circle.

A reservation clerk told The Daily Beast the hotel would require its red-hatted guests, and everyone else, to observe the district’s social distancing mandates and mask requirements while marking Inauguration Day — unless the president’s gambit fails and they cancel.

Standard rooms run at $716 a night, while the 860-square-foot Ivanka Study goes for $1,545 a night and the 1,600-square-foot Postmaster Suite costs $5,565 a night, and the 2,000-square-foot Franklin Suite weighs in at $10,565 a night.