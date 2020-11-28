House Republicans want to censure Dem colleague for suggesting Giuliani disbarment: report

Quantcast
Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani (Photo: screen capture)

On Saturday, Fox News reported that several House Republicans are introducing a resolution seeking to censure Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) for calling for President Donald Trump’s attorney and ally Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred.

The resolution is being sponsored by Reps. Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Andy Harris (R-MD), Warren Davidson (R-OH), and Randy Weber, (R-TX). It proclaims that Trump’s campaign “has a legal right to sue to ensure that each legal vote is counted and to challenge any illegal votes” and “each candidate running for public office in each state has the right to pursue every legal option to ensure ballot integrity and fair elections.”

According to the report, “The resolution calls on the House to censure Pascrell for ‘conduct that threatens the livelihoods of American citizens in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House of Representatives.'”

Pascrell responded to the resolution with defiance. “Fascist wannabes won’t muzzle my free speech or stop me trying to defend our republic,” he said on Saturday. ‘Those supporting this pathetic resolution are complicit in Trump’s attempt to become a dictator.”

Giuliani has faced widespread criticism for promoting unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the vote count, and the case he presided over in Pennsylvania was smacked down this week by an appellate judge appointed by Trump.


