How Donald Trump set-up nursing home residents to die in the pandemic
As the pandemic rages to new heights and we gear up for a new administration, there’s an important step President-Elect Joseph R. Biden could take right away to protect our most vulnerable population: He could restore the ability for nursing home residents to sue their facilities for poor health standards.
Though coronavirus cases for people living in long-term care facilities total just 8% of cases, that demographic accounts for 45% of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. through August, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The state-level data is even more grim. Nursing home deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota and Rhode Island, for example, accounted for 81% of coronavirus deaths in those states as of early June, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation data. Long-term care facilities are a major driver of COVID-19 deaths in the country.
Seniors at long-term care facilities and their families have little legal recourse when it comes to fighting for better conditions.
Trump stripped seniors of those protections his first year in office. He rescinded a rule President Obama had put in place in 2016 which would have prevented corporate-run facilities from receiving federal funding if residents were forced into arbitration after suffering harm in their care. That rule also would have prevented facilities from making arbitration agreements a condition of admission or continued care.
The Obama administration found significant evidence that pre-dispute arbitration agreements negatively impact the quality of patient care and create negative incentives on staffing and care because there is no threat of a substantial jury verdict for sub-standard care—findings that team Trump did not dispute.
The move to erode protections for seniors prompted a group letter by 17 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia to the HHS in 2018. The letter urged the agency not to “lower the level of regulatory oversight” by “rolling back reforms to improve the safety and wellbeing of nursing home residents.”
The new rule, finalized in mid-2019, has been promoted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The Trump administration has taken an extra step to line the coffers of the corporations running these facilities. Since May, HHS has dedicated some $10 billion to facilities as incentive pay for “curbing” COVID-19 deaths and infections, among other things. Long-term care facilities have not blunted the spread of coronavirus, but they are taking the money.
COVID-19
US airlines to end year with 90,000 fewer workers
Hit with a collapse of demand, US airlines will end the year with the lowest number of workers since at least 1987, 90,000 fewer than when Covid-19 hit, an industry federation said Thursday.
Airlines for America said the number of full-time equivalent positions will drop to 370,000 at the end of December from 460,000 in March, a drop of nearly 20 percent.
As coronavirus cases explode, approaching the worst days of the pandemic, authorities have stepped up restrictions.
The number of passengers carried in the United States in recent weeks has remained 65 percent lower than the same period last year, the organization said.
COVID-19
Newark becomes symbol of COVID’s resurgence in northeastern US
With a coronavirus test positivity rate of 19 percent, the city of Newark embodies the battle against Covid-19 in America's northeast, a region that has so far avoided the second wave of infections that has been hitting the rest of the US and Europe for several weeks.
The streets of Ironbound, usually one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Newark -- the most populous city in New Jersey with 280,000 residents -- are near-empty as temperatures drop and Covid-19 cases soar.
"Since they announced two weeks ago that Newark's rates were almost double the state rate, it's a ghost town," says 63-year-old Belinda Luis, the co-owner of Evolution Fitness gym.
Breaking Banner
The enraging deja vu of a third coronavirus wave
There’s a joke I’ve seen circulating online, over and over during this pandemic, that goes along the lines of, “Months this year: January, February, March, March, March, March, March…”
My lips pull into a smile, but my heart’s not in it.
I was on the phone two weeks ago with a nurse who lives in Missouri, where cases have risen from 1,100 per day in August to about 3,400 daily in November. Her husband works in the ER of a rural hospital. Every time a patient suspected of having COVID-19 walks in, the sample is sent to be tested in St. Louis, an hour and a half away. Results take eight hours or more to process.