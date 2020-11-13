‘I want what they’re smoking’: The View’s Whoopi astonished by Trump officials predicting a second term

Biden was projected as the winner of the Nov. 3 election, which the president has refused to concede and is challenging to little success in the court, but Navarro and other administration officials say it’s too early to let Biden start preparing to take over Jan. 20.
“Until we do that, our assumption is a second Trump term,” Navarro said. “Any speculation about what Joe Biden might do, I think, is moot at this point.”
Goldberg said they must be out of their minds.
“I really want some of what they’re smoking,” Goldberg said. “I want some of whatever it is they’re smoking or drinking, because this is crazy.”
"We're going to win Wisconsin," Trump tells York. "Arizona — it'll be down to 8,000 votes, and if we can do an audit of the millions of votes, we'll find 8,000 votes easy. If we can do an audit, we'll be in good shape there."
President Donald Trump demanded credit for "the most secure election ever," and in the very next sentence accused Democrats of rigging it.
The president's lawyers have been trying to prove claims of voter fraud in states he lost to Joe Biden, but so far courts have remained unconvinced and Trump's own Department of Homeland Security has said the election was "the most secure in American history."
"For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been," Trump tweeted. "Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever."
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, the ghostwriter behind Donald Trump's bestselling "Art of the Deal" said he wasn't taking the president's boasts that he would run again in 2024 too seriously, saying a lot can happen in four years.
Using reports that Trump would announce a bid for the GOP presidential nomination immediately after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in in January of 2021, author Tony Schwartz told CNN's Jim Sciutto he was skeptical.
After saying, "I don't believe Trump actually ever has an end goal, it's ... he lives literally in each moment," Schwartz added, " He is just trying to stay in our attention and to seem both to himself and to us as powerful, and that's what's driving him in every moment. 'What can keep me from feeling the deep emptiness and weakness,' that is actually underneath all of this bluster."