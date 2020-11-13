Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I want what they’re smoking’: The View’s Whoopi astonished by Trump officials predicting a second term

Published

1 min ago

on

Whoopi Goldberg (ABC)

Peter Navarro is the latest White House official to suggest President Donald Trump would serve a second term, and “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg wondered if they were on drugs.

The White House trade adviser told Fox Business the administration had frozen out president-elect Joe Biden in transition preparations because those efforts were unnecessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption there will be a second Trump term,” Navarro told Fox Business, echoing comments by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Biden was projected as the winner of the Nov. 3 election, which the president has refused to concede and is challenging to little success in the court, but Navarro and other administration officials say it’s too early to let Biden start preparing to take over Jan. 20.

“Until we do that, our assumption is a second Trump term,” Navarro said. “Any speculation about what Joe Biden might do, I think, is moot at this point.”

Goldberg said they must be out of their minds.

“I really want some of what they’re smoking,” Goldberg said. “I want some of whatever it is they’re smoking or drinking, because this is crazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘We’ll find 8,000 votes easily!’ Trump explains how he’ll overturn Joe Biden’s win in delusional interview

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump still believes he's going to win the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that he has lost it decisively to President-elect Joe Biden.

In an interview with Byron York of the Washington Examiner, the president makes a series of baseless assertions for how he'll overturn the results in multiple swing states in order to retake the White House.

"We're going to win Wisconsin," Trump tells York. "Arizona — it'll be down to 8,000 votes, and if we can do an audit of the millions of votes, we'll find 8,000 votes easy. If we can do an audit, we'll be in good shape there."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump confusingly claims Democrats ‘rigged’ what he boasts was ‘most secure election ever’

Published

46 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump demanded credit for "the most secure election ever," and in the very next sentence accused Democrats of rigging it.

The president's lawyers have been trying to prove claims of voter fraud in states he lost to Joe Biden, but so far courts have remained unconvinced and Trump's own Department of Homeland Security has said the election was "the most secure in American history."

"For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been," Trump tweeted. "Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘He’s deeply lazy’: Trump’s ghostwriter pours cold water on the idea of him running again in 2024

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, the ghostwriter behind Donald Trump's bestselling "Art of the Deal" said he wasn't taking the president's boasts that he would run again in 2024 too seriously, saying a lot can happen in four years.

Using reports that Trump would announce a bid for the GOP presidential nomination immediately after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in in January of 2021, author Tony Schwartz told CNN's Jim Sciutto he was skeptical.

After saying, "I don't believe Trump actually ever has an end goal, it's ... he lives literally in each moment," Schwartz added, " He is just trying to stay in our attention and to seem both to himself and to us as powerful, and that's what's driving him in every moment. 'What can keep me from feeling the deep emptiness and weakness,' that is actually underneath all of this bluster."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE