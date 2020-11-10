Quantcast
US diplomats ‘shocked and confused’ after Pompeo claims there will be a ‘smooth transition to second Trump administration’: CNN

4 mins ago

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has vowed to bring some swagger back to US diplomacy AFP / JOHN THYS

U.S. diplomats are shocked and confused by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s refusal to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, according to new reports from CNN. National security correspondent Kylie Atwood and State Department correspondent Jennifer Hansler claimed that one U.S. diplomat said, “I am sick. How dare he undermine our work?” And another U.S. diplomat asked, “How can he be serious? This is actually incredibly scary.”

“For someone who created a code of ethos and a West Point graduate, he’s stooping to the lowest of the low,” one State Department official said, adding that Pompeo is “sinking his legacy, even with all the work and diplomacy of his term.”

Atwood said, “State often encourages world leaders to accept the results of elections [and] conduct fair elections. Pompeo, when asked if those efforts are discounted by Trump failing to concede, says it is a ridiculous [question]. But American diplomats have told me they are fearful [about] this exact thing.”

Hannity demands Georgia’s GOP governor call legislative Special Session to ‘challenge the presidential election’

15 mins ago

November 10, 2020

The website of Fox News host Sean Hannity called on residents of Georgia to demand a legislative Special Session to “challenge the presidential election” on Tuesday.

"The 2020 General Election and impending Senate Races show the state of Georgia is now the most important battleground in the United States," the website wrote. "Only the Governor of Georgia can call a special session of that state’s legislature. We have precious little time to have the Georgia legislature called into session to challenge this presidential election and to demand that the U.S. Senate race be made transparent. We need the Republican controlled legislature, the Republican Secretary of State and the Republican governor of the state to stop muttering vague comments and take true action. And that starts with Governor Brian Kemp."

Trump continues defiant streak — orders federal agencies to prepare February budget like ‘nothing happened’

52 mins ago

November 10, 2020

In his latest move to defy election results, President Donald J. Trump has ordered federal agencies to continue preparing the administration’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year, according to multiple administration officials who spoke with The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is Jan. 20, 2020, however, Trump has still not acknowledged his failure to regain his post in the Oval Office. The White House budget proposal is typically issued in February, which would be at least two weeks after President Trump is scheduled to depart the White House. The Biden administration is scheduled to submit their own budget plan to Congress early next year.

