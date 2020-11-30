Ivanka told she’s ‘not wanted in New York’ by posters plastered across Manhattan

First daughter Ivanka Trump is unlikely to receive a warm welcome if she decides to return to Manhattan.
Via Inquisitr, comedians Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler over the weekend plastered Manhattan with posters featuring Ivanka’s photo that said “NOT WANTED” just weeks before she’s set to be ousted from the White House.
The posters not only told Ivanka that she’s “not wanted in New York City,” but also mocked her for having a “fake posh” accent and for being married to Jared Kushner, whom the posters compared to the mythological “Slenderman” monster.
Recent reports have claimed that Ivanka and Kushner are unlikely to return to New York City because their reputations have become so damaged by Trump’s presidency, and are instead mulling moves to either Florida or New Jersey.
In fact, one person who describes themselves as a “former” friend of Ivanka recently told Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox that the first daughter was likely to be shunned should she return to New York.
“Everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy — or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public — will steer clear,” they said.
See the posters below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.