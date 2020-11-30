Ivanka told she’s ‘not wanted in New York’ by posters plastered across Manhattan

First daughter Ivanka Trump is unlikely to receive a warm welcome if she decides to return to Manhattan.

Via Inquisitr, comedians Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler over the weekend plastered Manhattan with posters featuring Ivanka’s photo that said “NOT WANTED” just weeks before she’s set to be ousted from the White House.

The posters not only told Ivanka that she’s “not wanted in New York City,” but also mocked her for having a “fake posh” accent and for being married to Jared Kushner, whom the posters compared to the mythological “Slenderman” monster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent reports have claimed that Ivanka and Kushner are unlikely to return to New York City because their reputations have become so damaged by Trump’s presidency, and are instead mulling moves to either Florida or New Jersey.

In fact, one person who describes themselves as a “former” friend of Ivanka recently told Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox that the first daughter was likely to be shunned should she return to New York.

“Everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy — or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public — will steer clear,” they said.

See the posters below.

“Not Wanted: Ivanka Trump” signs are up in New York pic.twitter.com/74Ft4vkePc — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 28, 2020