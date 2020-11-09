Ivanka Trump weighing reality TV show offers as end nears for dad’s presidency: report

Ivanka Trump may find it hard to return to the fashion world or Manhattan social life, but she’s a hot commodity for reality television producers.
President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter has served as a White House adviser since the administration began, despite multiple ethics complaints, but her next role remains unclear, reported The Guardian.
She could return to Trump Organization, but the family-run business may wind up beset by criminal and civil investigations after the Trump presidency ends, and Ivanka Trump’s namesake fashion brand closed in July 2018 after retailers dropped her clothing due to boycott threats related to the administration.
But reality TV producers are highly interested in the Trump family, especially Ivanka Trump, according to OK! Magazine, and would like to see the president’s children return to the small screen.
“You have to remember that reality TV made this family superstars,” said the magazine’s source, described as a “top TV insider.” “It was appearing on ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ next to their father, Donald Trump, that made Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric into primetime stars. For the kids to return to reality TV shouldn’t be a surprise and neither should be the fact that Ivanka is the family member that is getting the most offers, including interest from ‘Dancing With the Stars.’”
The magazine also quoted a so-called “pal” who said Ivanka Trump “could have her own primetime cable show if she wanted it.”
