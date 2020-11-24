Quantcast
Ivanka Trump’s childhood pal reveals what their former friends think of her scathing tell-all

1 min ago

Ivanka Trump - CBS screenshot

Ivanka Trump’s childhood friend decided to publicly turn on President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter while standing in line to vote.

Journalist Lysandra Ohrstrom had been friends with Ivanka since they met in school as preteens, and she explained to The Daily Beast why she decided to publicly criticize her former friend in an essay published by Vanity Fair.

“I have really been grappling with whether to do this for so long since Trump announced that he was running,” Ohrstrom told Molly Jong-Fast on the Beast’s podcast. “I just went home. I sat at my computer and I started writing a long essay about why her dad shouldn’t be president, and it was very much pegged to my recollections of growing up with him.”

Ohrstrom recalled that the elder Trump commented on her looks as a teen, and that he nicknamed his daughter’s friends after popular models at the time, which she found “shocking as a kid.”

“Most dads didn’t make comments about your weight,” she said. “Most dads didn’t kind of call all of my young friends after different models.”

Ohrstrom also commented on a necklace incident from her article, which recounts how she learned Ivanka shared her father’s bigotry toward Muslims, and says all of their mutual friends called to thank her for writing the piece.


Fox News host never told staffers he got infected with COVID-19: report

2 mins ago

November 24, 2020

Todd Piro, the co-host of "Fox & Friends First," recently came down with COVID-19 and reportedly never bothered telling his staffers about it.

Fox News staffers tell The Daily Beast that they were never given any kind of explanation when Piro stopped showing up to work in Fox's Manhattan studio earlier this month, only to learn later that he'd been infected with the novel coronavirus.

"They’re doing the minimum with regard to COVID to not get sued," one staffer said. "Everyone is talking about him [Piro] being positive. Some are wondering why his co-anchor is still allowed in the building. Most are worried that the company is too lax with its COVID response."

‘It’s about democracy’: Law school deans weigh in on attacks on election results

17 mins ago

November 24, 2020

As many as half of America’s law school deans are expected to sign a letter saying continued legal attacks on this month’s election amount to what one called “frivolous attacks on our democracy.”The letter comes after a parade of unsuccessful lawsuits from President Donald Trump’s legal team challenging the results of the Nov. 3 election. On Monday Michigan certified its election results, dismissing Trump’s complaints about the fairness of the vote and allowing Democrat Joe Biden to claim the state’s 16 electoral votes.“The thrust of it is that the election was conducted completely fairly and ... (more…)

Progressives praise early Joe Biden cabinet picks — but worry his team is stacked with ‘corporatists’

26 mins ago

November 24, 2020

Progressives have had a mixed reaction to President-elect Joe Biden's early administration announcements as they seek to gain influence in the coming Democratic administration.

Biden sought to ally himself with the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after a contentious primary fight and formed a task force to forge a more progressive platform for his administration. Sanders and Warren are not expected to receive administration appointments, however, both due to concerns that Republican senators would derail their nominations and that Republican governors in their states would then appoint GOP replacements.

