Joe Biden pulls ahead of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, according to CNN, by 5,587
During the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump narrowly carried the Keystone State’s 20 Electoral College votes after beating Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point.
The state has been a key battleground in the last several elections. It went to George W. Bush in 2000, but Barack Obama won it twice.
In Arizona and Nevada, Biden is holding on to slim leads. If Biden wins both those states he would win the presidency.
Earlier today, Biden pulled ahead of Trump in Georgia.
But the biggest piece of the electoral puzzle remaining is Pennsylvania, where Trump’s early lead has been drained away.
The Democratic hopeful currently is projected to have 253 of the 538 electoral college votes divvied up between the country’s 50 states. He has 264 with the inclusion of Arizona, which Fox News and the Associated Press have called in his favor but other major organizations have not.
If Biden takes Pennsylvania, he would grab 20 more electoral college votes, thereby instantly topping the necessary 270 for overall victory.
(with additional reporting from AFP)
