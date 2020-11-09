John Oliver hilariously ridicules ‘pathetic’ Trump team screaming about ‘voter fraud’

HBO host John Oliver celebrated the legendary loss of President Donald Trump at the polls this week after a long-fought battle by Americans to be patient waiting for results.

Oliver explained that the day that the election was finally called became a kind of anti-9/11, where people were so filled with excitement, love and glee that they actually did dance on the rooftops in New Jersey and they hated Rudy Giuliani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to a White House full of his supporters, Trump announced, “we did win this election” and said, “so we’re going to the Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. Okay?”

“Uh, no! It’s not okay!” Oliver exclaimed. “For a start, you can’t just threaten to go to the Supreme Court when things aren’t going your way. It’s the highest court in the land, not the middle school principal’s office. And second, they weren’t finding ballots; they were counting ballots. Counting and finding are just not the same thing. That’s why the movie ‘Finding Nemo’ is not called ‘Counting Nemo.’ Because that would have been a very different and shorter movie. One Nemo. The end.”

Oliver noted that in the days that followed Trump and his team did everything in their power to subvert the election. On Wednesday, when the Michigan vote began to turn toward Biden, Trump tweeted out that he was “hereby,” claiming the state. Then they dispatched recent “Borat” film star Rudy Giuliani to Philadelphia, which had about 1 million votes left from mostly Democratic areas. He flew off the handle, asking how they could find 400,000 votes for Joe Biden to surpass Trump, obviously struggling with the math. Pennsylvania

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) said “LOL” and claimed it was like a “House of Cards” episode.

“This is like ‘House of Cards,’ in that it’s full of political intrigue, there’s a sexual predator pretending to be president at the very heart of it and it’s gone on for at least four seasons too long,” said Oliver.

The host then went on to mock the Trump protesters who couldn’t make up their minds about what they wanted to happen with the ballots. In Michigan, they chanted “stop the count,” while in Arizona, they chanted “count the votes.” Oliver noted it was odd since in Arizona, they were outside the building where the votes were actually being counted.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it came to the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, Oliver explained that it’s incredibly important that people fully understand just how ridiculous they were.

In Georgia, the lawsuit centered around a poll watcher who left the room couldn’t say whether a stack of ballots had or had not been counted. The court found that there was no evidence that there was fraud in that case. In Michigan, Trump’s lawyers argued that absentee ballots stop being counted after the counting had basically been finished anyway. That suit relied on a poll watcher citing someone else who said that late ballots were being counted. In that case, the judge simply humiliated the Trump lawyer asking, “I heard someone say something, how is that not hearsay. Come on, now.”

Oliver noted that he’s not a lawyer, but even he could see that it’s not good when a judge gives you the judicial equivalent of “get the f*ck outa here!”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the best came from Trump’s claim about Pennsylvania where “bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see.” The allegation was so bad that even Fox News called out the lie. In court, Trump’s team was asked if there were people representing Trump in the room. Since there were, all the judge could ask was, “I’m sorry, then, what’s your problem?”

“The embarrassing flimsiness of these fraud claims started when you see just how desperately the Trump camp was trying to drum them up,” he continued. “Take Arizona. They announced at a press conference on Thursday that they had gathered concerns of thousands of people about voting irregularities. Which, on its face, sounds dramatic. But it’s also a little at odds with this moment captured just minutes earlier.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He showed a clip of a speaker asking the audience for reports of voting irregularities before he started the press conference to announce their irregularities.

Trump’s team also set up a website and phone number where people could report voter fraud. It was flooded with a score of prank calls. Oliver encouraged his viewers to consider using the site to upload photos of rats having sex as a means of reporting voter fraud.

All the host could do is laugh at the hilarious desperation of Trump and enjoy the moment that spelled the end of the Trump presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below: