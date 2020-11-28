Judges are ‘fed up’ with Trump’s voter fraud claims as his lawyers get ‘themselves into hot water’: Ex-prosecutor
On CNN Saturday, following Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania election suit being dismissed in a scathing opinion by a federal judge he had appointed, former federal prosecutor Shan Wu broke down the significance of the latest developments.
“I think this judge was just the latest in a series of judges fed up with the Trump team’s weak arguments,” said Wu. “I said in a piece back on November 8th on CNN that it was time for the Trump legal team to put up or shut up, and they haven’t done either. I mean, judge after judge has rebuked them for not having any actual evidence. Even their claims are inconsistent. You hear the president publicly, Rudy Giuliani, the so-called mastermind, talking about fraud, and yet also Giuliani publicly has said this is not a fraud case. So they’re all over the board.”
“I don’t think they have a legal path,” added Wu. “The president’s motivations, as has been speculated, may be political or face-saving, but his lawyers are really getting themselves into hot water. These are such weak claims that they could be sanctioned for them for bringing frivolous lawsuits and frankly, they should be. Not only that, some of his lawyers have made very disparaging statements about the courts, calling the Pennsylvania judiciary an ‘activist machine.’ If I got out in front of the courthouse steps and said that about a case I was in, I would find myself right back in there facing sanctions as well as probably a gag order.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
RNC’s Ronna McDaniel’s attempt to celebrate flipped seats blows up in her face in spectacular fashion
Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel had a rough day on Saturday after speaking before Georgia GOP voters unhappy with their state and imploring them to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in January's runoff for two key Senate seats.
It got worse when she tried to celebrate picking up 13 seats in the House, with many critics noting that she has been backing the president's claims of voter fraud which would mean -- by extension -- those House gains are suspect too.
In Georgia, McDaniel responded to complaints of “Why should we trust this [runoff] election when it’s already been decided?” by stating, “It’s not been decided. This is the key. It’s not been decided.”
2020 Election
Critics say Trump can’t be trusted with America’s national secrets after leaving office — here’s why
Can a scorned President Donald Trump be trusted with the United States' national secrets after leaving office next year? It's a question floating around as the embattled president wages war on not only the Democratic Party but also certain aspects of his own party.
Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer David Priess and other former intelligence officials are warning President-elect Joe Biden to forego the country's longstanding tradition of briefing the former president on international developments due to the potential threat he may pose after exiting the White House.
According to NBC News, Jack Goldsmith, who served as a senior U.S. Department of Justice official under the George W. Bush administration, expressed concern about Trump compared to past presidents who have left the office.
2020 Election
Judges are ‘fed up’ with Trump’s voter fraud claims as his lawyers get ‘themselves into hot water’: Ex-prosecutor
On CNN Saturday, following Donald Trump's Pennsylvania election suit being dismissed in a scathing opinion by a federal judge he had appointed, former federal prosecutor Shan Wu broke down the significance of the latest developments.
"I think this judge was just the latest in a series of judges fed up with the Trump team's weak arguments," said Wu. "I said in a piece back on November 8th on CNN that it was time for the Trump legal team to put up or shut up, and they haven't done either. I mean, judge after judge has rebuked them for not having any actual evidence. Even their claims are inconsistent. You hear the president publicly, Rudy Giuliani, the so-called mastermind, talking about fraud, and yet also Giuliani publicly has said this is not a fraud case. So they're all over the board."