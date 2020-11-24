Quantcast
Kansas racist threatens Black boy with a knife for being in a ‘white town’: police

Published

55 mins ago

on

Colton Donner

A Kansas man was charged with a hate crime after allegedly threatening a Black child with a knife.

Colton Donner was indicted Monday in Kansas City hate crime and illegal weapon charges in connection with a Sept. 11, 2019, attack in nearby Paola, reported WDAF-TV.

The 25-year-old Donner allegedly threatened the boy with a knife while yelling racial slurs and warning that Paola was a “white town.”

He was also indicted in a separate incident for unlawful possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.

Donner faces a up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both the civil rights and illegal firearm charges.


